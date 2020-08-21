BREAKING* PS Plus members get 30 NBA 2K21 MyTEAM promo packs!

PS Plus memberships can pay for themselves with all of the benefits you receive, and a new one has just been announced for NBA 2K21 players!

HIT THE COURT: These new NBA 2K21 rewards on Playstation Plus are a huge boost

It's been announced that PS Plus members will get a total of 30 free NBA 2K21 MyTEAM promo packs.

These packs will be sent at 3 packs per month to not offset the power level of MyTEAM from release day, but these packs can pull massive superstars that can really help carry your squad.