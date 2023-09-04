The launch of NBA 2K24 is inching closer, and players are eager to enter the court. This edition brings some huge gameplay changes and also introduces new controls.

One of the features that underwent some small changes, was the shot meter. Developers wanted to make shooting more intuitive and easier for new players, but only time will tell if these changes are successful in doing that.

Changing the shot meter is something quite easy to do in NBA 2K24. However, many new players don't know how to do it, which can actually have an impact on their gameplay.

Without further ado, let's find out how you can do just that.

How to change shot meter

The shot meter is something that has been a part of NBA 2K for quite some time. For some, it's a great help when shooting, and makes it easy to hit greens. However, many players prefer to have it off, especially because in previous editions players would receive a jump shot boost.

There are also certain players who do better with specific shot meters. In any case, it's important to know how to change the shot meter in NBA 2K24.

click to enlarge + 2 Having the shot meter off actually benefits most players!

Fortunately, changing the shot meter is quite easy and quick to do. Players simply need to do the following:

Go to the MyCAREER Menu

Access the options tab

Click on Controller Settings

Choose the Shot Meter option

Once you do that, you will have five shot meter options available. Those options are the following:

Shot Meter On

Shot Meter Off (gives players a jump shot boost)

Shot Meter On for Free Throws only

Shot Meter On for Shot Button only

Shot Meter On for Pro Stick Only

Choose the option that best suits you, and go dominate the court!

NBA 2K24 Controls

Even more important than knowing how to change the shot meter, is mastering all the NBA 2K24 controls. By doing so, you will become a great NBA 2K player, and someone opponents fear.

click to enlarge + 2 There are many controls in NBA 2K24.

However, that is not an easy thing to do. There are many different controls in NBA 2K24, and each one of them is very important. So, it normally takes new players quite some time to master the controls.

Fortunately for you, our NBA 2K24 Controls guide will help you master the controls in no time. So, be sure to check it out!