NBA 2K24: Can you create your own team

If you're not satisfied with the current rosters in NBA 2K24 and want to expand it even further with your own teams, then this guide is for you. Today, we'll be looking at the different methods to create your own custom team in NBA 2K24.

Custom teams add a personal touch and some extra flavour to your campaigns. The MyLeague mode in NBA 2K24 lets you mess around with a whole bunch of teams and even manage your own custom teams. Find out everything you need to know about how to create your own team in NBA 2K24.

Table of contents How to personalize MyTeam How to create a custom team in NBA 2K24 How to use custom team templates in NBA 2K24

For more NBA 2K24 guides, check out our how to edit tattoos and complete the rebirth quest.

How to personalize MyTeam

You can create your own custom MyTeam to play through the single-player career mode in NBA 2K24. There are multiple ways to do that, we will go over all of them in this article.

Some will require more work than others, but they all are very simple features to master. They allow you to customize everything, such as the team logo, banner, court, arena, jerseys, the roster, and more.

So, without further ado, let's get right into it.

How to create a custom team in NBA 2K24

You can start creating your own custom teams in the MyLeague mode in NBA 2K24. Here are the three available MyLeague modes.

Current NBA Teams: A League made up of the top 30 NBA teams.

A League made up of the top 30 NBA teams. League Expansion: Add six new teams to the league for a bit of extra flavor.

Add six new teams to the league for a bit of extra flavor. Custom League: You get to choose all 36 teams from a pool of all the current and historic teams and even make your own additions.

So once you've picked your preferred season mode, you can start it and get to the team creation.

click to enlarge + 2

In League Expansion and Custom League, you can build a team from the ground up, including the city, logo, kits, and players. In fact, you can even download prebuild teams and rosters from downloadable templates(more on this later).

Once you're done building your favourite teams, you can start the season and get to experience your dream league full of hand-picked custom teams in NBA 2K24.

How to use custom team templates in NBA 2K24

If making a full roster of 36 teams seems like too daunting of a task, you can rely on the community-made custom teams. Here's how to add custom team templates in NBA 2K24.

click to enlarge + 2

Head over to the Features tab from the main menu.

When you click on "Create a Roster" you will see the option to use player-created teams and rosters.

Check around and pick players to create your ideal custom team.

You can even create and add custom characters here to add a bit more personal flavour.

After you're done creating your roster, you can share it online for other players to use as well.

That's everything you need to know on how to create your own team in NBA 2K24 and how to use team templates. For more guides, learn how to do an alley oop and hit slam dunks.