NBA 2K23 has been introducing a lot of exciting content lately. Despite the game being close to the end of its lifespan, developers want to make sure NBA 2K23 still feels fresh to play.

With the arrival of NBA 2K23 Season 8, new content is already coming to the game. This includes new rewards, challenges, packs, and cards. However, the 2k developers didn't think that was enough.

Developers found yet another genius way of rewarding NBA 2K23 players with great cards while giving them something new to do. Players now have the chance of earning one unique Dark Matter Holo card per day.

So, let's find out how to do that.

NBA 2K23 Daily Dark Matter Agendas

As mentioned above, for the entire duration of Season 8, players can earn one different unauctionable Dark Matter Holo card every day.

This will allow players to add some great cards to their collections. Some of them might even jump straight away to their starting lineup.

To do this, players will have to complete daily agendas. As the name indicates, these agendas will only be up for 24 hours.

Some agendas might be harder to complete than others. Despite that, they are all worth doing, because of the great rewards they give out.

Here are some of the Dark Matter Holo cards you will be able to earn!

If you don't complete one of the many daily agendas that will be released don't worry. On the next day, a new agenda will be released, giving you a chance to earn yet another Dark Matter Holo card.

This is what makes the daily Dark Matter agendas so good, and entertaining. If you feel one of the daily agendas is too hard to complete, you just need to wait for the next day's agenda.

It's worth noting that, these cards will help you earn additional XP. This extra XP will make it easier for you to progress through the Season 8 reward ladder.

Loading...

NBA 2K24

The NBA 2K24 trailer is just around the corner, and players will finally get a glimpse of the franchise's next title.

NBA 2K24 is expected to bring the game to a new level. New features will probably be introduced, with the gameplay most likely undergoing some changes.

If you want to know everything about the next title, check out our NBA 2K24 guide.