NBA 2K19: All-Time Utah Jazz Player Ratings and Roster

There’s not much to write home about the Utah Jazz. Although they’ve been above average in terms of play, they haven’t been able to have an extremely dominating performance. With 45 seasons under their belt, they’ve also had 27 playoff appearances. Many of these ended within the conference division finals, with only 2 seasons where they were actually in the playoff finals.

Starting Lineup

John Stockton, PG/SG (97)

Age: 28

Height:6’1”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Passing, Steals, Lateral Quickness

Stockton is a featured star in Salt Lake City. As a 10x All-Star, the all-time leader in career assist and career steals, Stockton is regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time. He enjoyed many good seasons with Karl Malone and holds career averages of 13.1 points, 10.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Karl Malone, PF/C (97)

Age: 33

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Attributes: Rebounding, Strength, Blocks

Malone was nicknamed “The Mailman” and easily delivered in scoring and rebounding every time out on the floor. As the second all-time leading scoring in the league’s history, Malone experienced much success in the NBA. He earned 2 MVP awards, 14 All-Star awards and 2 NBA All-Star Game MVP awards. For his career, he averaged 25 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Pete Maravich, SG/PG (95)

Age: 30

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, 3PT

“Pistol” Pete Maravich is known for his flashy playstyle and ability to rack up stats. He played for the Jazz in the mid to late 70s and earned 5 All-Star awards in his career. He was a monster in college, averaging 44.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. In the NBA, he averaged 24.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Adrian Dantley, SF (92)

Age: 25

Height: 6’5”

Traits: All-Around SUperstar

Best Stats: Layups, Stamina, Mid-Range

Dantley, a 6x NBA All-Star, played for the Jazz from 1979 until 1986. During this time, he hit his peak seasons as a scorer and even lead the league for two seasons in scoring. Many seasons with the Jazz, he eclipsed the 30 points per game mark. For his career, Dantley averaged 24.3 points (on an impressive 54% FG average), 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Mark Eaton, C (89)

Age: 28

Height: 7’4”

Traits: Paint Protector

Best Stats: Blocks, Strength, Rebounding

Eaton was a physical monster for Jazz. He was selected in the 4th round of the 1982 draft and played from 1982 until 1993, every season with the Jazz. He was selected to his sole All-Star game in 1989. He was a monster painter protector, averaging a peak of 5.6 blocks per game one season. For his career, Eaton averaged 6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Utah Jazz Player Roster