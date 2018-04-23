header decal
23 Apr 2018

Kawhi Leonard Trade: Spurs stay or LA switch?

Kawhi Leonard Trade: Spurs stay or LA switch?

We take a look at the suitors lining up for Kawhi Leonard on the back of rumors the soft-spoken superstar has dramatically fallen out of love with the San Antonio Spurs.

(Photo credit: Katie Haugland)

It has been a difficult season for Kawhi Leonard, who has been plagued by injuries and off-court distractions. After starting the season late with a mysterious calf injury, Leonard only managed nine games before being shut down for the season. That was only the beginning of the drama for both Leonard and San Antonio. Rumors emerged that Leonard and 'his group' were not happy with how the Spurs medical staff managed his injury situation. 

Communication between Leonard and the Spurs went south from there as Kawhi and his group remained adrift of the organization. That led to where we are now, which is looking into the playing future of Leonard and his possible landing destinations whilst simultaneously scratching our heads thinking how we got here.

