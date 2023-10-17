The newest edition of the NBA simulation game is in full swing. In case you are new to the NBA 2K24, you can always check out our beginner's guide and learn more about controls. If you are a beginner, you probably want to know how to throw a flashy pass in NBA 2K24.

Unlike an ordinary pass, a flashy pass is always eye-catching. When successfully performed, it allows the recipient to finish off with a dunk, easy layup, or make a wide-open three.

In this guide, we discuss flashy passes in NBA 2K24.

How to throw a flashy pass in NBA 2K24

Here is how to throw a flashy pass in NBA 2K24:

Platform Command PlayStation Double Tap Circle Xbox Double Tap B PC Double Tap Numpad 1 Nintendo Switch Double Tap A

click to enlarge Jokic is one of the best flash passers in NBA 2K24

The key to successfully executing flashy passes in NBA 2K24 is to aim your left direction stick towards the player you want to pass the ball to. If you don't aim in the right direction or don't aim at all, you might end up passing the ball to the wrong player, which can lead to a turnover. Therefore, while moving down the court or coming around a pick-and-roll play, make sure to aim at the right player to complete your flashy pass.

Awareness is key

Before attempting flashy passes, you need to assess the court and see how your teammates and defenders are positioned. If there are too many players around you or the target, then it might not be a good idea to go for a flashy pass, as it can result in a costly turnover. Also, flashy passes can be unpredictable, so it's best to wait for a better opportunity where you know you can execute it successfully.

Boost your flashy passes

If you want to take your flashy passes to the next level, you can get the Special Delivery badge, which increases your teammate's shot chance after they receive your flashy pass. It can significantly impact your team's offense and throw off the other team's defense.

To summarize, flashy passes can be an effective way to surprise and outwit your opponents in NBA 2K24. However, it's crucial to know when and how to use them. We hope our how to throw a flashy pass in NBA 2K24 guide helped in understanding the game better. For more NBA 2K24 news, check out RealSport101.