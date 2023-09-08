The latest NBA simulation game is here, and you have to be ready before starting a MyCareer save in NBA 2K24. Creating a player can be tricky, especially if you never played NBA 2K before. If you want to create big guys who will defend the paint and be effective on offence, check out the best C build in NBA 2K24 and the best PF build in NBA 2K24. In this guide, we give you the best SF build in NBA 2K24.
All-Star small forwards should have decent all-around attributes. It’s perhaps the most delicate position, but what we’re looking for is a strong defense, athleticism, and excellent finishing.
Unlike the centres that offer multiple options in builds, small forwards should offer a perfect blend of an offensive and defensive star. We’ll show you how to create one.
Best SF build in NBA 2K24
The perfect height for the best SF build in NBA 2K24 is 6’7’’. It’s going to be a two-way interior finisher and a protector of his own rim.
The most powerful athlete on the floor, a small forward will bring you a lot of points, but will also fill the stat sheet.
Best 6’7″ Small Forward Build
- Custom Template
- Height – 6’7″
- Weight – 210 lbs
- Wingspan – 7’1″
- Body Shape – Defined
- Attributes
- Close Shot 23
- Driving Layup 90
- Driving Dunk 90
- Standing Dunk 60
- Post Control 25
- Mid-Range Shot 70
- Three-Point Shot 60
- Free Throw 73
- Pass Accuracy 74
- Ball Handle 86
- Speed With Ball 83
- Interior Defense 60
- Perimeter Defense 90
- Steal 82
- Block 49
- Offensive Rebound 28
- Defensive Rebound 50
- Speed 86
- Acceleration 80
- Strength 78
- Vertical 87
- Stamina 94
- Next Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Finishing Moves, Extreme Clamps
- Current Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Slasher, Locked Down Defender
Badges
Tier S: Acrobat (Gold), Aerial Wizard (Silver), Fearless Finisher (Gold), Giant Slayer (Gold), Posterizer (Silver).
Tier A: Amped (Silver), Clutch Shooter (Silver), Slippery Off-Ball (Silver).
Tier B: Ankle Breaker (Silver), Floor General (Silver), Handles for Days (Silver), Hyperdrive (Silver), Killer Combos (Silver), Mismatch Expert (Bronze), Quick First Step (Gold).
Tier C: Boxout Beast (Silver), Challenger (Silver), Clamps (Silver), Interceptor (Silver), Menace (Bronze).
Naturally, you may have your own preferences when it comes to the best SF build in NBA 2K24. In case you want a better three-pointer than a dunker, you can adjust the attributes.
However, we believe a small forward should do more of a dirty work on the floor than his teammates. For shooting, you’ll have sharpshooting guards. Our small forward is the most versatile player on any team, so it will be hard not to follow our guide for the best SF build in NBA 2K24.
