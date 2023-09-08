The latest NBA simulation game is here, and you have to be ready before starting a MyCareer save in NBA 2K24. Creating a player can be tricky, especially if you never played NBA 2K before. If you want to create big guys who will defend the paint and be effective on offence, check out the best C build in NBA 2K24 and the best PF build in NBA 2K24. In this guide, we give you the best SF build in NBA 2K24.

All-Star small forwards should have decent all-around attributes. It’s perhaps the most delicate position, but what we’re looking for is a strong defense, athleticism, and excellent finishing.

Unlike the centres that offer multiple options in builds, small forwards should offer a perfect blend of an offensive and defensive star. We’ll show you how to create one.

Best SF build in NBA 2K24

The perfect height for the best SF build in NBA 2K24 is 6’7’’. It’s going to be a two-way interior finisher and a protector of his own rim.

click to enlarge + 2

The most powerful athlete on the floor, a small forward will bring you a lot of points, but will also fill the stat sheet.

Best 6’7″ Small Forward Build

Custom Template

Height – 6’7″

Weight – 210 lbs

Wingspan – 7’1″

Body Shape – Defined

Attributes

Close Shot 23

Driving Layup 90

Driving Dunk 90

Standing Dunk 60

Post Control 25

Mid-Range Shot 70

Three-Point Shot 60

Free Throw 73

Pass Accuracy 74

Ball Handle 86

Speed With Ball 83

Interior Defense 60

Perimeter Defense 90

Steal 82

Block 49

Offensive Rebound 28

Defensive Rebound 50

Speed 86

Acceleration 80

Strength 78

Vertical 87

Stamina 94

Next Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Finishing Moves, Extreme Clamps

– Finishing Moves, Extreme Clamps Current Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Slasher, Locked Down Defender

Badges

Tier S: Acrobat (Gold), Aerial Wizard (Silver), Fearless Finisher (Gold), Giant Slayer (Gold), Posterizer (Silver).

Tier A: Amped (Silver), Clutch Shooter (Silver), Slippery Off-Ball (Silver).

Tier B: Ankle Breaker (Silver), Floor General (Silver), Handles for Days (Silver), Hyperdrive (Silver), Killer Combos (Silver), Mismatch Expert (Bronze), Quick First Step (Gold).

Tier C: Boxout Beast (Silver), Challenger (Silver), Clamps (Silver), Interceptor (Silver), Menace (Bronze).

click to enlarge + 2

Naturally, you may have your own preferences when it comes to the best SF build in NBA 2K24. In case you want a better three-pointer than a dunker, you can adjust the attributes.

However, we believe a small forward should do more of a dirty work on the floor than his teammates. For shooting, you’ll have sharpshooting guards. Our small forward is the most versatile player on any team, so it will be hard not to follow our guide for the best SF build in NBA 2K24.