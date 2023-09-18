Not all the players can break through the defence and finish an offensive possession strongly. If you created MyPLAYER in MyCAREER in NBA 2K24 and want to possess such qualities, then you must know about the best finishing badges in NBA 2K24.

How many times have you encountered a tough perimeter defence from your opponents? You must have the second option - drive to the paint and finish strongly at the rim. To make this happen, you have to turn to layups or dunks.

That’s why you need the best finishing badges in NBA 2K24. This guide discusses what finishing badges will improve your build in NBA 2K24.

Best finishing badges in NBA 2K24

Although 2K removed two finishing badges (Bully and Limitless Takeoff), they induced six new ones. Now we have 18 finishing badges in NBA 2K24. Here are the five best finishing badges in NBA 2K24.

Bulldozer

Bulldozer is one of the finishing badges that makes its debut in NBA 2K24. It will surely become one of the most popular badges among the fans. It improves the player’s ability to finish with physicality around the rim after pushing through physical defence.

Precision Dunker

Another new finishing badge in NBA 2K24. Precision Dunker will improve your dunk chances using the skill dunk mechanic (right stick). If you are not sure how to dunk, you can check out our guide. Dunks are more reliable than layups, and with this badge, you will make no mistake at the rim.

Fearless Finisher

click to enlarge Kobe Bryant is a fearless finisher

This skill enhancement helps players absorb contact and still finish. It also reduces energy loss during layups made under contact. Defenders will bounce off your player and will frequently commit fouls along the way.

Aerial Wizard

It improves the ability to finish alley-oops from teammates or put back offensive rebounds. Not every player has the ability to finish at the rim with alley-oops. But if your MyPLAYER is such an athlete, you have a lethal weapon in your arsenal.

Hook Specialist

It enhances post-hook shots and makes your player like legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You don’t even have to get very close to the rim. This shot is practically unguardable, and with this badge, you’ll get buckets often.

Take a look at another five notable finishing badges in NBA 2K24.

Dream Shake

Backdown Punisher

Whistle

Acrobat

Slithery

Those were the five best finishing badges in NBA 2K24. We also have a list of the best playmaking and best shooting badges in NBA 2K24.