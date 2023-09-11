NBA 2K24 is live, and the fans can finally experience various new game features and improved gameplay. With the introduction of ProPLAY, animations and movements are more realistic than ever. In this guide, we will talk about the best animations in NBA 2K24.

We already discussed the best builds, such as the best center and power forward build. That is only one piece of a puzzle in your MyPlayer build in MyCareer mode. Now, you want to add flashy animations to leave an impression on the hardwood.

There are hundreds of available animations in NBA 2K24. Some are free, while some will cost you Virtual Currency. There is no rule written in stone or a definitive answer to the "What are the best animations?" question. However, we do our best to provide some suggestions.

Best animations in NBA 2K24

It’s important to note that the attributes of the MyPlayer build will factor the animations you want to equip. Height, weight, and wingspan are just some of those attributes, so we advise you to pay attention to the requirements prior to deciding on your build.

We talked about the best jumpshots and how to change animations, but now we’ll tackle the best animations in NBA 2K24.

Best dribbling animations

There are numerous dribbling animations to choose from, so picking the right one for your MyPlayer build can be tricky. Below are some of the best dribble animations in the game.

– Michael Jordan. Without a question, Michael Jordan’s dribble style is the best in the game. This animation comes with a Height Under 6'10" and Speed with Ball 75+ requirements. Signature Size-Up - Paul George. If you are looking for speed boost moves, Paul George's signature size-up is what you need. It has a Height Under 6'10" and Speed with a Ball 75+ requirements.

- Paul George. If you are looking for speed boost moves, Paul George's signature size-up is what you need. It has a Height Under 6'10" and Speed with a Ball 75+ requirements. Size-up Escape Package - Damian Lillard. Dame has very fast speed boost moves and an excellent step-back. Height Under 6'10" and a Ball Handle 90+ are the requirements for this animation.

- Damian Lillard. Dame has very fast speed boost moves and an excellent step-back. Height Under 6'10" and a Ball Handle 90+ are the requirements for this animation. Moving Crossovers - Zach LaVine. LaVine has the fastest-moving crossover in the game, and with the requirements pretty low, it is one of the best animations in NBA 2K24. It only requires a Ball Handle 75+.

- Zach LaVine. LaVine has the fastest-moving crossover in the game, and with the requirements pretty low, it is one of the best animations in NBA 2K24. It only requires a Ball Handle 75+. Moving Behind the Back - Zach LaVine. Again, Lavine's moving behind the back is the best option. The requirements (Height Under 6'10" and Ball Handle 75+) should be relatively easy for you to achieve.

- Zach LaVine. Again, Lavine's moving behind the back is the best option. The requirements (Height Under 6'10" and Ball Handle 75+) should be relatively easy for you to achieve. Moving Hesitations - Luka Doncic. Thanks to low requirements (Ball Handle 75), any build can equip it.

- Luka Doncic. Thanks to low requirements (Ball Handle 75), any build can equip it. Moving Stepback - Luka Doncic. Doncic’s effective stepback will create a lot of space so that you can score buckets uncontested. The only requirement is a Ball Handle 80+.

Best dunk animations

We conclude our best animations list in NBA 2K24 with dunk animations.

Two Foot Moving Dunks - Quick Drop-In Back Scratchers off Two. This dunk style is very fast, and it has fairly low requirements (Driving Dunk 75+ and Vertical 55+) to boot, which is always a bonus.

- Quick Drop-In Back Scratchers off Two. This dunk style is very fast, and it has fairly low requirements (Driving Dunk 75+ and Vertical 55+) to boot, which is always a bonus. One Foot Moving Dunks - Uber Athletic Tomahawks off One. The Driving Dunk requirement (90+) is pretty high, but if you can meet it, your player will be unstoppable in the paint. Another requirement is Vertical 70+.

- Uber Athletic Tomahawks off One. The Driving Dunk requirement (90+) is pretty high, but if you can meet it, your player will be unstoppable in the paint. Another requirement is Vertical 70+. Standing Dunk s - Two Two-Hands Under Basket Athletic. If you look to finish strongly in the paint, this option is the best for big guys. It requires a Standing Dunk 80+.

s - Two Two-Hands Under Basket Athletic. If you look to finish strongly in the paint, this option is the best for big guys. It requires a Standing Dunk 80+. Alley-Oops - Zion Williamson Alley-Oop. These Zion Williamson alley-oops are devastating, aggressive, and great fun, so if you can meet the requirements, make sure you get them. Requirements are Driving Dunk 87+ and Vertical 60+.

Those were the best animations in NBA 2K24. Hopefully, this will help you build your MyPlayer, and dominate the court!