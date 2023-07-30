Is AEW Fight Forever on Xbox Game Pass? That's what Xbox gamers are wondering after the release of the first AEW game earlier this year.

Xbox Game Pass has proved to be very popular since it was introduced and its library of games is expanding. So, does this include AEW Fight Forever?

We've got everything you need to know about AEW Fight Forever on Xbox Game Pass right here!

Is AEW Fight Forever on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass was introduced in 2017 and has been hugely popular since it became available.

Game Pass gives gamers on Xbox and PC the opportunity to pay a monthly subscription fee for access to hundreds of games for no extra cost. Xbox announced that this will include all first-party Xbox titles going forward too.

AEW Fight Forever isn't an Xbox Game Studios game though, so it's not required to be on Game Pass. AEW Fight Forever has been developed by Yuke's and published by THQ Nordic.

While you can buy AEW Fight Forever on the Microsoft Store, it isn't available via Game Pass. So, you'll need to buy either a physical or digital copy of the game to play on Xbox or PC.

Will AEW Fight Forever come to Game Pass?

Microsoft is constantly looking to expand the library of games that Xbox Game Pass has available. While they focus on Xbox exclusives and Xbox Game Studios games, they do have some third-party titles in there too.

AEW Fight Forever is the first game to be based on All Elite Wrestling, this could become an annual series. If that happens, it's possible THQ will want to promote the series, especially before the sequel is launched in Summer 2024.

A good way to get the game into as many people's consoles as possible is to make it available on a service like Game Pass. This will cost players nothing extra than their monthly subscription and sell potentially millions of digital copies.

AEW Fight Forever consoles

AEW Fight Forever is available on multiple different console families and generations. This includes both the current and last-gen Xbox systems of the One and Series X | S.

Fight Forever is also available on PC via the Steam Store. Nintendo Switch is the only way to play AEW Fight Forever on the go!

Lastly, PlayStation gamers can play AEW Fight Forever on both PS4 and PS5.

Unfortunately though, at the time of writing, Crossplay isn't enabled for AEW Fight Forever. So, if you're wanting to play with your friends on this game, you'll need to ensure that you're all playing on the same console.

AEW Fight Forever achievements

With this game being available on both Xbox Series X | S and One, it has a lot of Achievements to collect.

You can check out the full list right here, but in short, there are 38 of them to get through. All hardcore AEW fans will be itching to collect all of them first and all of the Gamerscore they entail.