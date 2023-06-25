Genshin Impact The Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm Guide

Genshin Impact is evolving more and more with each update, and the new 3.8 Update is coming, so we have compiled a guide on the upcoming TCG update event Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm. Unlike most other events, something like The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm has never appeared in the game before.

This mini-game is very similar to the world-famous Hearthstone and is a card battle against game opponents. You can get generous rewards for completing tasks that will be available during the event. Keep reading for details!

What to expect from The Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm event

To play the event, you will need to complete the quest called “A Guest from Liyue”. To access it, you will need to fulfil several conditions, namely:

Complete the Battlefield of Cats, Dice, and Cards quest

Complete The Song of the Dragon and Freedom quest

Have Adventure Rank 32 minimum

After you fulfil all of the above conditions, then according to the rules of The Guest from Liyue quest, you will need to go to Cat's Tail, where you can start completing the tasks. In total, you will have five different tasks with unique modifiers and rules.

Players will need to pit their decks against endless waves of enemies for a set amount of rounds; the more enemies you defeat, the more points you earn.

To win and get the rewards, you will need to collect a certain number of points, depending on the difficulty of the game you choose. Here are the difficulty levels and the points you need to score:

Easy - 1000 Points

Normal - 2000 Points

Hard - 3000 Points

There are also additional modifiers that will allow you to get more points, we will list each of them and the points you can get by applying them below:

Opponent HP Increase

This modifier will allow you to get extra points by increasing the number of HP on your opponent's cards. The amount of additional HP varies depending on the task you are performing, so we will describe this in more detail for each task.

Rounds for Bonus

This modifier will also help you score extra points if you complete the match within the round limit you choose. There are a few tasks where the number of rounds differs, so just like with the previous modifier, we will mention this when describing each task.

We have described all the possible modifiers, so let's not waste time and move on to the tasks.

Lightning’s Stride

Difficulty Mechanics Opponent HP Increase Tiers Rounds for Bonus Tiers Easy 1. When Electro is applied to an enemy, it is permanently immune to petrification, stun, freeze, and electrocution. 2. The enemy has a Prism of Rebirth, which does not lose when it runs out of energy, but instead revives and suffers Expose Weakness. 3. As long as Expose Weakness is active, elemental reaction damage dealt to an enemy will consume prismatic energy. To defeat an enemy, it must spend two points of prismatic energy. 4. After Energy Revival, the enemy will need to perform three actions before the revival has reached its culmination and the Expose Weakness is revealed. At the same time, each point remaining from the Prismatic Energy of the Prism of Revival will regenerate the enemy for two HP. No more than seven rounds 500 Points +5 HP 500 Points Normal The same, but an enemy must spend four points of Prismatic Energy to win. No more than six rounds 1000 Points +15 HP 1000 Points Hard The same, but the enemy must spend six points of Prismatic Energy to win. No more than five rounds 1500 Points +25 HP 1500 Points

Desperate Struggle

Difficulty Mechanics Opponent HP Increase Tiers Rounds for Bonus Tiers Easy After activating the skill, you will produce two Omni dice and gain one shield point if your active character is shielded. No more than six rounds 500 Points +1 HP 500 Points Normal The same, but if your characters are not protected by a shield, they get +1 to their damage. No more than five rounds 1000 Points +3 HP 1000 Points Hard The same, but if your characters are not protected by a shield, they get +2 to their damage. No more than four rounds 1500 Points +5 HP 1500 Points

Tenacity’s Flood

Difficulty Mechanics Opponent HP Increase Tiers Rounds for Bonus Tiers Easy 1. When an opposing character takes damage related to Dendro, create two Omni Dice on your side. 2. With Ignited Morale, enemy characters regenerate 1 HP instead of dying. It can only be used once. No more than seven rounds 500 Points +1 HP 500 Points Normal The same, but it can be used twice. No more than six rounds 1000 Points +2 HP 1000 Points Hard The same, but it can be used three times. No more than five rounds 1500 Points +4 HP 1500 Points

Shroom Frontline

Difficulty Mechanics Opponent HP Increase Tiers Rounds for Bonus Tiers Easy Create one elemental cube for the same card type as the one you are changing. No more than seven rounds 500 Points +1 HP 500 Points Normal Identical to Easy, but when an enemy activates Elemental Reaction: All enemy characters are healed by two hp. No more than six rounds 1000 Points +3 HP 1000 Points Hard 1. Identical to Normal, but enemy characters are healed by three hp. 2. Once per round, you will need to switch to the next character if the enemy uses a skill. No more than five rounds 1500 Points +5 HP 1500 Points

Cleaving Frost

Difficulty Mechanics Opponent HP Increase Tiers Rounds for Bonus Tiers Easy Your primary active character starts with three pieces of Energy. No more than six rounds 500 Points +2 HP 500 Points Normal Identical to Easy, but the opposing team gains 3 shield points at the beginning of the round when the action phase begins. The shield is removed when you use Elemental Burst. No more than five rounds 1000 Points +4 HP 1000 Points Hard Identical to Normal, but the opposing team gains six Shield points No more than four rounds 1500 Points +6 HP 1500 Points

That's all for our The Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm guide!

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 summer update is going to make a splash! Now that you know everything about the next TCG update event, learn more about the other exciting events HoYoverse has in store for us in our comprehensive Genshin Impact 3.8: guide here!

