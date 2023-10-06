Cricket 24 Controls Guide: Batting, bowling, & fielding controls

sdfh
Cricket 24 controls guide
Cricket is a relatively straightforward sport to play, but in Cricket 24 a mixture of timing and option controls make it tricky to master.
The first thing you need to decide is if you want to use the Arcade, Standard, or Pro controls.
Arcade controls are simpler, while Standard controls are the default ones from Cricket 19. However, Pro controls offer you much more control in all aspects of the game. If you want to really feel like you are playing every stroke and commanding every over then you need to use Pro controls.
Batting controls
There are three aspects to batting in Cricket 24. Before the bowler starts their running, actually hitting the ball, and then running between the wickets.
Let's start with the pre-delivery controls first. This is where you can look at the field arrangement, pick your crease positioning, and get an idea of what you want to do.
|Command
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Crease positioning
|RS
|RS
|Field view
|L2
|LT
|Quick tactics
|D-Pad Up
|D-Pad Up
As the bowler starts their run up and delivers it is time for you to pick your shot. There are three aspects to batting in Cricket 24: Your footwork, your shot selection, and your timing.
You want to start with deciding if you will play an aggressive, unorthodox, precision, or defensive shot. Then move your feet and finally time your stroke. Being perfect in all of these doesn't guarantee a six, as you can still hit it straight to a fielder or nick an edge, but it will help you rack up the runs.
|Command
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Aggressive shots
|L2
|LT
|Unorthodox shots
|L1
|LB
|Defensive shots
|R2
|RT
|Precision shots
|R1
|RB
|Chip shots
|L2 + R1
|LT + RB
|Foot placement
|LS
|LS
|Leave ball
|L3
|L3
|Shot type / direction
|RS
|RS
|Advance up the crease
|R3
|R3
|Refuse run
|O
|B
When it comes to running after the shot has been played, you will need to decide if you can get a run or not. The running controls are pretty straightforward, but just be aware that some batters will be faster between the wickets than others!
|Command
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Run/Queue run
|Square
|X
|Cancel run
|O
|B
|Dive
|Triangle
|Y (hold)
|Sprint
|R2
|RT
Bowling
The bowling controls are complicated thanks to how many different types of delivery and locations there are. You can dial up full out-swingers, short in-swingers, or slower off-spin. There's a lot going on and it will take some practice to get the timing and rhythm of bowling right.
There are two different types of bowling controls, one for pace and one for spin. Let's start with the pace controls.
Pre-delivery
Before the delivery you can set your field, align your run-up and even rub the ball. Of course, you also need to select the length of your delivery and the type of ball you are going to bowl.
|Command
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Field view
|L2
|LT
|Field editor
|Touch Pad
|Options
|Quick tactics
|D-Pad Up
|D-Pad Up
|Crease approach left
|D-Pad Left
|D-Pad Left
|Rub ball
|D-Pad Down
|D-Pad Down
|Crease approach right
|D-Pad Right
|D-Pad Right
|Full length
|Triangle
|Y
|Short length
|O
|B
|Good length
|X
|A
|Yorker length
|Square
|X
|Delivery selection
|LS
|LS
|Special delivery
|R2
|RT
Pace during delivery
With the Pro controls you will need to time your jump and release. This is tricky to get right but once you get it down will give you incredible control over your delivery.
|Command
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Slower delivery
|L2
|LT
|Faster delivery
|R2
|RT
|Release motion
|RS down
|RS down
|Start release
|RS up
|RS up
|Release angle
|RS up & left/right
|RS up & left/right
Spin during delivery
|Command
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Effort ball
|R2
|RT
|Delivery quality
|LS
|LS
|Release timing/line
|RS
|RS
Fielding
Fielding is often a forgotten part of the game, but placement of fielders to cut off runs is crucial, as is catching and of course taking aim at the stumps when you get the ball!
|Command
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Movement
|LS
|LS
|Sprint
|R2
|RT
|Slide/dive
|L2
|LT
|Aim at striker end
|L1
|LB
|Aim at non-striker end
|R1
|RB
|Tap back
|Triangle
|Y
|Throw at stumps
|O
|B
|Throw to end
|X
|A
|Relay throw
|Square
|X
|Appeal
|D-Pad Up
|D-Pad Up
