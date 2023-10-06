The home of sports games

Cricket 24 Controls Guide: Batting, bowling, & fielding controls

By Toby Durant
Cricket is a relatively straightforward sport to play, but in Cricket 24 a mixture of timing and option controls make it tricky to master.

The first thing you need to decide is if you want to use the Arcade, Standard, or Pro controls.

Arcade controls are simpler, while Standard controls are the default ones from Cricket 19. However, Pro controls offer you much more control in all aspects of the game. If you want to really feel like you are playing every stroke and commanding every over then you need to use Pro controls.

Batting controls

There are three aspects to batting in Cricket 24. Before the bowler starts their running, actually hitting the ball, and then running between the wickets.

Let's start with the pre-delivery controls first. This is where you can look at the field arrangement, pick your crease positioning, and get an idea of what you want to do.

Command PlayStation Xbox
Crease positioningRSRS
Field viewL2LT
Quick tacticsD-Pad UpD-Pad Up

As the bowler starts their run up and delivers it is time for you to pick your shot. There are three aspects to batting in Cricket 24: Your footwork, your shot selection, and your timing.

You want to start with deciding if you will play an aggressive, unorthodox, precision, or defensive shot. Then move your feet and finally time your stroke. Being perfect in all of these doesn't guarantee a six, as you can still hit it straight to a fielder or nick an edge, but it will help you rack up the runs.

Command PlayStation Xbox
Aggressive shotsL2LT
Unorthodox shotsL1LB
Defensive shotsR2RT
Precision shotsR1RB
Chip shotsL2 + R1LT + RB
Foot placementLSLS
Leave ballL3L3
Shot type / directionRSRS
Advance up the creaseR3R3
Refuse runOB

When it comes to running after the shot has been played, you will need to decide if you can get a run or not. The running controls are pretty straightforward, but just be aware that some batters will be faster between the wickets than others!

Command PlayStation Xbox
Run/Queue runSquareX
Cancel runOB
DiveTriangleY (hold)
SprintR2RT

Bowling

The bowling controls are complicated thanks to how many different types of delivery and locations there are. You can dial up full out-swingers, short in-swingers, or slower off-spin. There's a lot going on and it will take some practice to get the timing and rhythm of bowling right.

There are two different types of bowling controls, one for pace and one for spin. Let's start with the pace controls.

Pre-delivery

Before the delivery you can set your field, align your run-up and even rub the ball. Of course, you also need to select the length of your delivery and the type of ball you are going to bowl.

Command PlayStation Xbox
Field viewL2LT
Field editorTouch PadOptions
Quick tacticsD-Pad UpD-Pad Up
Crease approach leftD-Pad LeftD-Pad Left
Rub ballD-Pad DownD-Pad Down
Crease approach rightD-Pad RightD-Pad Right
Full lengthTriangleY
Short lengthOB
Good lengthXA
Yorker lengthSquareX
Delivery selectionLSLS
Special deliveryR2RT

Pace during delivery

With the Pro controls you will need to time your jump and release. This is tricky to get right but once you get it down will give you incredible control over your delivery.

Command PlayStation Xbox
Slower deliveryL2LT
Faster deliveryR2RT
Release motionRS downRS down
Start releaseRS upRS up
Release angleRS up & left/rightRS up & left/right

Spin during delivery

Command PlayStation Xbox
Effort ballR2RT
Delivery qualityLSLS
Release timing/lineRSRS

Fielding

Fielding is often a forgotten part of the game, but placement of fielders to cut off runs is crucial, as is catching and of course taking aim at the stumps when you get the ball!

Command PlayStation Xbox
MovementLSLS
SprintR2RT
Slide/diveL2LT
Aim at striker endL1LB
Aim at non-striker endR1RB
Tap backTriangleY
Throw at stumpsOB
Throw to endXA
Relay throwSquareX
AppealD-Pad UpD-Pad Up

