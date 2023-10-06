Cricket 24 Controls Guide: Batting, bowling, & fielding controls

sdfh

Cricket 24 controls guide

Cricket is a relatively straightforward sport to play, but in Cricket 24 a mixture of timing and option controls make it tricky to master.

The first thing you need to decide is if you want to use the Arcade, Standard, or Pro controls.

Arcade controls are simpler, while Standard controls are the default ones from Cricket 19. However, Pro controls offer you much more control in all aspects of the game. If you want to really feel like you are playing every stroke and commanding every over then you need to use Pro controls.

Batting controls

There are three aspects to batting in Cricket 24. Before the bowler starts their running, actually hitting the ball, and then running between the wickets.

Let's start with the pre-delivery controls first. This is where you can look at the field arrangement, pick your crease positioning, and get an idea of what you want to do.

Command PlayStation Xbox Crease positioning RS RS Field view L2 LT Quick tactics D-Pad Up D-Pad Up

As the bowler starts their run up and delivers it is time for you to pick your shot. There are three aspects to batting in Cricket 24: Your footwork, your shot selection, and your timing.

You want to start with deciding if you will play an aggressive, unorthodox, precision, or defensive shot. Then move your feet and finally time your stroke. Being perfect in all of these doesn't guarantee a six, as you can still hit it straight to a fielder or nick an edge, but it will help you rack up the runs.

Command PlayStation Xbox Aggressive shots L2 LT Unorthodox shots L1 LB Defensive shots R2 RT Precision shots R1 RB Chip shots L2 + R1 LT + RB Foot placement LS LS Leave ball L3 L3 Shot type / direction RS RS Advance up the crease R3 R3 Refuse run O B

When it comes to running after the shot has been played, you will need to decide if you can get a run or not. The running controls are pretty straightforward, but just be aware that some batters will be faster between the wickets than others!

Command PlayStation Xbox Run/Queue run Square X Cancel run O B Dive Triangle Y (hold) Sprint R2 RT

Bowling

The bowling controls are complicated thanks to how many different types of delivery and locations there are. You can dial up full out-swingers, short in-swingers, or slower off-spin. There's a lot going on and it will take some practice to get the timing and rhythm of bowling right.

There are two different types of bowling controls, one for pace and one for spin. Let's start with the pace controls.

Pre-delivery

Before the delivery you can set your field, align your run-up and even rub the ball. Of course, you also need to select the length of your delivery and the type of ball you are going to bowl.

Command PlayStation Xbox Field view L2 LT Field editor Touch Pad Options Quick tactics D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Crease approach left D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Rub ball D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Crease approach right D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Full length Triangle Y Short length O B Good length X A Yorker length Square X Delivery selection LS LS Special delivery R2 RT

Pace during delivery

With the Pro controls you will need to time your jump and release. This is tricky to get right but once you get it down will give you incredible control over your delivery.

Command PlayStation Xbox Slower delivery L2 LT Faster delivery R2 RT Release motion RS down RS down Start release RS up RS up Release angle RS up & left/right RS up & left/right

Spin during delivery

Command PlayStation Xbox Effort ball R2 RT Delivery quality LS LS Release timing/line RS RS

Fielding

Fielding is often a forgotten part of the game, but placement of fielders to cut off runs is crucial, as is catching and of course taking aim at the stumps when you get the ball!