AEW Fight Forever is out now, but how do you tag in during Tag Team fights? Tag Team matches are one of the most popular in wrestling, as it combines the strengths of the competitors with strategy.

In the heat of the moment, it can be tough to remember which buttons you need to press to change to your other wrestling by tagging in. This can make the difference between winning and losing a contest.

We've got everything you need to know about tagging in during a fight in AEW Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever: How to tag in

For those that don't know, Tag Team battles are some of the most iconic in wrestling, as they're frantic contests. They're typically 2 v 2, with one wrestler for each team in the ring and the other standing outside ready to tag in when needed.

Of course, in real-life wrestling, these contests can get very chaotic, as competitors can fly in from nowhere to get revenge against their rivals when they see a chance to.

AEW Fight Forever is available on multiple different console families and generations, so which button you'll need to press to tag in will change depending upon this.

If you're on either Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One, you'll need to press LT. For PlayStation 4 & 5, it's L2. For PC, it'll vary depending on your controller input device, but on keyboard, it'll default to the tab button.

Lastly, for the Nintendo Switch, it's the L button.

What is AEW?

AEW represents "All Elite Wrestling" and is a newcomer to the wrestling scene. Having been formed in 2019, just 4 years ago, some may not have heard of it, but it's already made waves in the fighting entertainment industry.

AEW Fight Forever marks AEW's first official video game adaptation and it likely won't be the last. Wrestling games are nothing new and hugely popular, just look at how many WWE games there are now!

AEW Fight Forever Achievements and Trophies

With this game being available on both Xbox and PlayStation, it has a lot of Achievements and trophies to collect.

You can check out the full list right here, but in short, there are 38 of them to get through. It's 39 for those on PS4 and PS5 if you include the Platinum Trophy, which is rewarded for all those that collect all of the other trophies in the game.

All hardcore AEW fans will be itching to collect all of them first and all of the Gamerscore and trophy XP they entail.