Chain wrestling is one of the most powerful mechanics in AEW Fight Forever. AEW Fight Forever has a lot of different moves available and wrestlers to utilise them with.

How do you trigger chain wrestling though? The answer isn't as simple as you'd think and it'll take a lot of practice to master.

Here's everything you need to know about chain wrestling in AEW Fight Forever!

AEW Fight Forever - chain wrestling

Surprisingly, there's no set mechanic that will trigger chain wrestling in AEW Fight Forever. Activating chain wrestling during a fight is ultimately partly down to luck and you'll need to practice it a lot to get it to happen.

For chain wrestling to start, both wrestlers must attempt to go for a grapple at the same time. The grapple is started with A on Xbox, X on PS, B on Switch and K on Keyboard for PC players.

When the mechanic begins, the players take part in a mini-game that resembles rock, paper, scissors. This is where each player attempts to predict their next move.

Best AEW wrestlers for chain wrestling

There are a lot of Wrestlers available to play as in AEW Fight Forever, each with varying stats and ratings. As such, some wrestlers are better at chain wrestling than others, but which are the best?

Well, in general, technical wrestlers are better suited to chain wrestling, so those that are generally stronger and larger aren't as good as this. So, the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Christian Cage are the best to go for.

There are other ways to find out whether your favourite wrestler is suited to chain wrestling. Some have a passive skill called chain wrestling Buff, but how do you find this?

Well, if you go into the wrestler info within Game Records, you can find out which moves and skills each wrestler has. Within their skill list, you'll either find the chain wrestling buff or not. If it's not ticked on there, it's maybe time to think of picking a different wrestler within the game.

What is AEW?

AEW stands for "All Elite Wrestling" and is a relative newcomer to the wrestling scene. Having been formed in 2019, it's only been going for 4 years but has made a big impact upon the sport.

AEW Fight Forever marks the series' first video game adaptation and it won't be the last. Wrestling games are nothing new and hugely popular, just look at how many WWE games there are now!

