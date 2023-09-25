Madden 24 TOTW 3: Everything you need to know

Another NFL Sunday is in the books, and while there are two Monday Night Football games still to go, we can have a look at who we expect to get big card upgrades this week.

With players now receiving 89 OVR cards, TOTW is the next promo that could take the step up. After a huge week of points scoring and big-time defensive displays, there are plenty of worthy candidates. Here's everything you need to know about Madden 24 TOTW 3.

TOTW 3 release time

The TOTW schedule has changed for Madden 24, but it is thankfully in the same spot every week!

TOTW 3 will drop at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST on Wednesday 27 September. Or at least, it should do. Madden Ultimate Team drops are often late, so keep an eye on @MaddenNFLDirect on Twitter, which is where any delay will be communicated.

TOTW 3 predictions

It's always tough to know exactly which direction the Madden team will go, as a lot will depend on the kind of cards they have planned for the rest of the week too.

But these are our picks for TOTW 3!

De'Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins offense is a rocketship, and after putting 70 points on the Broncos they are definitely in for multiple TOTW cards. While Tua Tagovailoa could easily get a Champion card this week, we think the choice will be De'Von Achane. The rookie RB already got an 83 OVR Ultimate Kickoff card two weeks ago, but 203 rushing yards and four total touchdowns can't be ignored. Depending on what is planned for Gridiron Guardians this week he could become the best RB in the game.

Justin Herbert

The Chargers offense finally started firing this week, as Justin Herbert threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. His main target Keenan Allen could also be in line for a big card after he pulled in 18 catches for 215 yards, but we think Herbert will be the focal point here. The cannon-armed QB was very nearly the team's leading rusher too!

Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled against the Steelers in the Sunday Night Football match-up, but one person who didn't was Davante Adams. The All-Pro receiver racked up 172 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions as he was the bright spot for the Raiders against the stout Steelers defense.

Levi Wallace

Speaking of the Steelers defense, cornerback Levi Wallace wrapped up Sunday's game with six tackles, four passes defended, and two interceptions. That is a stat line that could easily give him the defensive player of the week Champion spot.

Rashan Gary

The Packers made a remarkable comeback against New Orleans, scoring all of their points in the fourth quarter to win 18-17. A driving force of that win was Rashan Gary, who racked up three sacks.

Matt Gay

Kickers rarely get any love in MUT, but if we are ever going to get a kicker in TOTW it should be Matt Gay this week. The Colts kicker booted an NFL record four kicks from 50+ yards, including the winner in overtime.

He's already got an 83 OVR elite card, so an 86 OVR TOTW one would be good!

Challenges

As ever, there should be a trio of pretty quick and simple challenges arriving in the game with the TOTW drop. These don't give you much for a reward, however you will earn a TOTY token, and if you get all of the tokens you will be able to grab a free TOTY player when that promo starts in the new year. That makes it well worth your time!