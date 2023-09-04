It's been a little over two weeks since the release of Madden 24. However, players are already complaining about the lack of content in MUT. To fall into the good graces of the Madden community, the game introduced the Campus Heroes program.

But that wasn't all, as Madden 24 has just announced the Ultimate Kickoff promo and the Pre-Season TOTW program. The Pre-Season TOTW will bring MUT players some great cards, and prepare players for the start of the NFL season.

Without further ado, let's learn everything about the program.

Release date

As mentioned above, the Pre-Season TOTW program is coming to MUT. The program will arrive on Wednesday 6 Sept at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST. We expect it to bring some great cards, that players can use to upgrade their squad.

click to enlarge + 2 The Madden 24 Pre-Season TOTW cards will be revealed in the upcoming GMM stream.

The program will also most likely provide players with new challenges to complete. Upon completing these challenges, players will earn many rewards, such as coins, packs, or cards.

Pre-Season TOTW predictions

The NFL season hasn't started yet, but we already have some TOTW cards ready to arrive at MUT. Normally, these cards are released during the NFL season, and reward players who had a great performance in real life.

This is a fan favourite program, as it allows players to get great new cards every single week. This time, the TOTW program starts earlier but will still deliver many great cards, as usual.

click to enlarge + 2

We will most likely see players who excelled in the NFL preseason and had fans amazed with their performances. Among them, we expect to be QB of the LV Raiders, Aidan O'Connell, and NO Saints DE, Nico Lalos.

All the cards on this program are expected to possess great attributes and unique X-factors. This makes them very valuable, especially at the start of the season.

However, they will not be cheap, so be ready to spend some coins if you want them. Otherwise, you can look to upgrade your team with some Madden 24 budget beasts.