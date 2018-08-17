Madden 19 Ratings: All the best players

Madden 19 is here, and with 32 rosters and a whole host of free agents there are more players than you can count. You also have to contend with 21 positions, not to mention new depth charts for slot receiver, rush ends, and nickel corners. So how do you find the best players in the game?

How to choose the best players in Madden 19's Franchise Mode

OVR is a great guide for judging one player against another, but it isn't the be all and end all. You should look for players that suit your playing style. If you like to throw the ball on every down, then you want great pass protectors along your offensive line, not run blocking brutes. If you always use zone coverages on defense, then it's no good having a man coverage specialist at cornerback. Here are all the best players in Madden 19 with an OVR of 95 or more.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers (OVR 99)

Age: 34

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$57.8m

2018 Cap Hit: $16.9m

Best stats: Throw Under Pressure (96), Throw Power (97), Short Accuracy (98), Mid Accuracy (94), Play Action (96), Speed (79), Break Sack (90)

The two-time First Team All-Pro was a first-round pick for the Packers in 2005. He holds the record for passer rating in a single season (122.5) and has thrown 313 touchdowns to just 78 interceptions in his career. Last season Rodgers played just seven games due to a broken collarbone, an injury which sank Green Bay's season.

The Packers quarterback is always a problem for defenses. He has terrific accuracy (short 98, medium 94, deep 88) and can throw under pressure (96) and on the run (97). He is very hard to sack (90), and has good speed (79) for the position that allows him to scramble for yards when the coverage is tight. He is the best quarterback in the game thanks to that athleticism.

Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots (OVR 99)

Age: 41

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$14.5m

2018 Cap Hit: $10.3m

Best stats: Throw Under Pressure (96), Throw Power (96), Short Accuracy (99), Mid Accuracy (97), Play Action (99)

Tom Brady is a very narrow #2 to Rodgers' #1 when it comes to quarterbacks on Madden 19. The three-time MVP and five-time Super Bowl winner is the most successful player in NFL history. He has thrown for 66,159 yards in his 18 seasons, along with 488 touchdowns and 160 interceptions. Brady won his third MVP last season and once again led the Patriots to the Super Bowl.

In Madden 19 Brady is viciously accurate. With 99 short accuracy and 97 medium accuracy there is little hope of defending him successfully just by sitting back and playing coverage. At 41 Brady can't really move (speed 61, break sack 66), making pressuring him the best option, but his 99 play action, 99 awareness, and 96 throw under pressure will make that tough.

Antonio Brown, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (OVR 99)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$37.3m

2018 Cap Hit: $8.98m

Best stats: Speed (92), Agility (98), Elusiveness (97), Juke Move (97), Catching (99), Catching In Traffic (99), Spectacular Catch (98), Release (97), Short Route Running (98), Medium Route Running (97), Deep Route Running (96)

Antonio Brown is the best receiver in football. He is the only player to make the First Team All-Pro in each of the last four years, and has averaged 1,587 yards and 11 touchdowns per season in that time, a remarkable feat.

It's no surprise that the Madden 19 cover star has an OVR of 99. An elite route runner, he has at least 96 at each level, as well has having the best catching stats around. With 99 catching, 99 catching in traffic, and 98 spectacular catch anything thrown AB's way is complete. He is also brilliant after the catch with his 97 juke move.

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, New England Patriots (OVR 99)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$23.52m

2018 Cap Hit: $8.62m

Best Stats: Speed (83), Trucking (86), Catching (96), Catching In Traffic (97), Spectacular Catch (94), Release (94), Pass Block (73), Run Block (83), Short Route Running (88), Medium Route Running (86), Deep Route Running (78)

Rob Gronkowski has been a force of nature ever since he entered the NFL as a second-round pick in 2010. The four-time First Team All-Pro has suffered several major injuries in his time in the NFL, but he's also scored 77 touchdowns and caught 474 passes for 7,179 yards. He has four 1,000+ yard seasons, and five years with double-digit touchdowns. Not only a brilliant receiver, Gronkowski is a vicious and aggressive blocker in the run game too.

In Madden 19 Rob Gronkowski is impossible to defend. With good speed (83) and brilliant release (94) and catching (96) stats to go along with good route running (short 88, medium 86), he's a match up problem no matter how you try to defend him.

Aaron Donald, defensive end, Los Angeles Rams (OVR 99)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 1 year/$4.43m

2018 Cap Hit: $4.43m

Best Stats: Speed (83), Strength (97), Tackle (93), Power Moves (98), Finesse Moves (92), Block Shedding (88), Play Recognition (99)

The Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman has been a star ever since he was picked 13th overall in the 2014 draft. Originally a defensive tackle, Donald quickly established himself as the best pass rusher to ever play the position. He's picked up 39 sacks in his four seasons, as well as 72 tackles for loss and 94 QB hits. Donald was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in 2017.

Donald is near-unstoppable in Madden 19. With brutal strength (97), brilliant power moves (98), finesse moves (92) and block shedding (88) he can beat every offensive linemen one-on-one, and with his strong tackle stat (93) he doesn't miss a chance to crush the ball carrier.

Von Miller, outside linebacker, Denver Broncos (OVR 99)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$53.6m

2018 Cap Hit: $12.6m

Best Stats: Speed (87), Acceleration (90), Strength (84), Tackle (94), Power Moves (89), Finesse Moves (95), Block Shedding (95), Play Recognition (99)

The #2 overall pick in 2011, Von Miller has been nothing short of brilliant ever since he donned the Broncos uniform. A three-time First Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Miller has given offensive tackles nightmares since day one. He's had at least 10 sacks in every season that he was healthy, and has 111 tackles for loss and 170 QB hits in his career.

Von Miller is the best edge rusher in Madden 19. With terrific speed (87) and acceleration (90) he can blast around blockers, and if they get a hand on him, then his block shedding (95) and finesse move (95) with get him around them in a flash.

Luke Kuechly, middle linebacker, Carolina Panthers (OVR 99)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$38.49m

2018 Cap Hit: $7.83m

Best Stats: Speed (86), Tackle (98), Zone Coverage (88), Play Recognition (99), Pursuit (97)

Luke Kuechly has been a tackling machine for as long as he has been playing football. He racked up 532 tackles in just three years at Boston College, and continued that level of production after joining the Carolina Panthers as the ninth-overall pick in 2012. The five-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro has been a monster in the middle of the Panthers defense. With 15 interceptions and 10.5 sacks to go along with 857 tackles in his six seasons, Kuechly is the best middle linebacker in the NFL.

He's also the best middle linebacker in Madden 19, with brilliant tackling (98), great speed (86) and flawless play recognition (99) Kuechly is a nightmare to play against. He can cover the whole field to chase down ball carriers against the run and has brilliant coverage skills (zone 88, man 79). He can do it all.

Julio Jones, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons (OVR 98)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 3 years/$39.2m

2018 Cap Hit: $10.7m

Best stats: Speed (93), Agility (96), Catching (96), Catching In Traffic (98), Spectacular Catch (98), Jumping (97), Short Route Running (97), Medium Route Running (93), Deep Route Running (92)

Julio Jones, the sixth-overall pick in 2011, has been excellent for the Falcons ever since they traded up to get him. He's made the Pro Bowl five times and has been a First Team All-Pro twice. With 9,054 yards and 43 touchdowns during his time with Atlanta, Jones has been an unstoppable force in the NFL. He became just the sixth player in NFL history to reach 300 receiving yards in a single game when he ripped the Carolina Panthers to shreds in 2016.

In Madden 19 Jones is a monster. With 93 speed, 97 jumping, and 98 spectacular catch he's unstoppable in the red zone. With amazing route running (short 97, medium 93, deep 92) and 96 catching he can dominate on underneath routes. Jones may be 29 now, but with a superstar development trait you can quickly get his stats up to 99.

Khalil Mack, defensive end, Oakland Raiders (OVR 98)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 1 year/$7.43m

2018 Cap Hit: $7.43m

Best Stats: Speed (87), Strength (89), Tackle (92), Power Moves (93), Finesse Moves (88), Block Shedding (92), Play Recognition (95)

The Oakland Raiders were delighted to find Khalil Mack waiting for them at #5 in the 2014 draft. After a rookie year in which he learned more than produced, Mack was a dominant force in 2015, and has been ever since. In 2015 he picked up five sacks in one game against the Denver Broncos, and he's been one of the most feared pass rushers for the last three years. He has 40.5 sacks in his career, along with 68 tackles for loss and 84 QB hits.

In Madden 19 Mack is only a hair away from being as good as Von Miller. With great speed (87), tackling (92) and elite power moves (93) Mack is a natural quarterback hunter. He is rarely out of position thanks to a 95 play recognition.

JJ Watt, defensive end, Houston Texans (OVR 98)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$67.77m

2018 Cap Hit: $14.9m

Best Stats: Speed (78), Strength (97), Tackle (93), Power Moves (91), Finesse Moves (86), Block Shedding (93), Play Recognition (97)

Watt is one of the most dominant defensive players to have ever graced the field. A three-time defensive player of the year and four-time First Team All-Pro, Watt is the only player in NFL history to register 20+ sacks in multiple seasons. He's barely played in the last two years due to injury, but has already racked up 76 sacks, 136 tackles for loss, and 219 QB hits in his career.

In Madden 19 Watt is still a dominant force despite recent injuries. With 97 strength, 93 tackling, 91 power moves, and 93 block shedding Watt is unstoppable, especially in the middle of the defense. His size (6'5", 295 lbs) means he can play defensive tackle as well as defensive end.

Other star players