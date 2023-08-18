One of this year's most anticipated games will launch on 18 August. You surely want to know how to invite friends in Madden 24, so you can challenge them to a match. Whether it is on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC, a friend can join you to play together in online head-to-head mode games. You can also play via couch co-op.

There's something special about outsmarting your friends in a game of Madden 24, right? It's like the victory is even sweeter because you know the other person. It gives you the bragging rights. For this year’s edition of the popular NFL simulation, EA Sports included cross-play to enhance the playing experience.

Table of contents How to invite friends in Madden 24 How to play against friends in Madden 24 Is Madden 24 cross-play?

Ready to defeat your friends and showboat? Check out how to invite friends in Madden 24.

How to invite friends in Madden 24

Firstly, you must know that in order to invite friends in Madden 24 and play against them, you need to have an EA account. Now, follow these steps:

Start Madden 24 and access your Friends Portal from the home page. Once your EA Connect page shows up, scroll over to the Player Search tab. Select the Search bar to enter your friend’s EA ID. Submit your request and wait for your friend’s confirmation.

How to play against friends in Madden 24

Playing Madden 24 online against your friends can be done through H2H. Select H2H (head-to-head) and then select Play a Friend. Then, a list of your online friends will appear, and you can send them an invitation. Playing with a friend is available in MUT, Quick Play, and Superstar Showdown.

click to enlarge Face your friends in a Madden 24 match

Another way of playing Madden 24 with your friends is via couch co-op or local play. Just connect another controller to your platform and select Quick Play. After that, go to Play Now and select Custom Game. Four players can play via coach co-op, meaning you can enjoy Madden 24 in two versus two. Just make sure all four controllers are in sync.

Is Madden 24 cross-play?

Loading...

Finally, cross-play came to Madden 24, so you can now play Head-to-Head, Madden Ultimate Team, Superstar KO, and Superstar Showdown between different platforms. That means an Xbox Series S/X user can invite PS5 players and vice versa. PC users can also enjoy Madden 24 cross-play, but this doesn’t count for PS4 and Xbox One users.