New Turn-Based Game FC Tactical Coming to Mobile

It's been a huge day for EA Sports FC but a small mention means mobile players won't be left out. While next-gen players have some big FC 24 gameplay features to get excited about, if you aren't on a high-end console or PC there's a new way to play about to land.
FC Tactical
Tucked away in the livestream reveals was the mention of a big new way of playing for gamers around the world. FC Tactical will be a "turn-based strategy game offering entirely new ways to experience the world's game".
So far that's all we know about the new mobile game. This could look similar to trading card games and battling, or be more of a team-vs-team affair.
We just don't know yet, but more information is sure to be released in the coming weeks so stay tuned!
EA Sports FC release date
We finally have an official EA Sports FC 24 release date. You can start your new journey on 29 September. This release date is right in line with previous years, rather than an earlier one that was rumoured.
However, you can get playing earlier than this. If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition before 22 August you can get a massive SEVEN DAYS early access and start playing from 22 September.
Pre-order bonuses
If you pre-order the Standard Edition you will get the following:
- Cover Star Loan Player Item (10 matches)
- 2 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick 1 male & 1 female for 5 matches)
- Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs
- Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career
- 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career
Standard Edition will cost £59.99 on PC and £69.99 on console. By pre-ordering you get yourself some nice additions for nearly every game mode. But what if you want more then the Ultimate Edition is for you.
For £89.99 on PC and £99.99 on console you can get:
- Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Ultimate Team™ Hero Item on 27 Nov
- Up to 7 Days Early Access, start playing on 22 Sept
- 4600 FC Points
- Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team™ beginning 22 Sept
- Nike Ultimate Team™ Campaign Loan Player Item (24 matches)
- Nike x EA SPORTS FC™ Ultimate Team™ Kit
- Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team™ Player Item
- Plus all Standard Edition incentives
