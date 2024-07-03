FC 25 Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Ratings

We have reached that time of year when FC 24 players start turning their heads toward the next version of the game, with FC 25 in touching distance, there are still a bunch of things yet to be revealed, including player ratings, and as we go through each team, Tottenham Hotspur has a great core of wonderkids in their squad ahead of the next game.
New features for Ultimate Team and Career Mode have been leaked, however, we are still yet to find out the ratings of some of the biggest stars in the world. Spurs will be fun to use in Career Mode in FC 25, and we have predicted the ratings for the entire squad!
Tottenham Player Ratings Predictions
A new game is on the horizon, as fans turn their heads towards everything FC 25-related. Player ratings are one of the most exciting parts of a new game, as each fan takes a look at all of their favorite players' OVRs and debates whether they should be higher or lower!
One of the big clubs in the Premier League is Tottenham Hotspur. Last season, they finished in fifth place, benefiting from Ange Postecoglou's management.
Spurs have already kicked the new season off in style, signing highly touted wonderkid, Archie Gray, and they have a strong core of young players that would make for a fun Career Mode in FC 25, but what ratings will their players be?
Name
Age
Position
FC 24 OVR
FC 25 Predicted OVR
Heung-Min Son
32
ST
87
87
James Maddison
27
CAM
84
85
Cristian Romero
26
CB
82
85
Guglielmo Vicario
27
GK
82
84
Pedro Porro
24
RB
81
82
Dejan Kulusevski
24
RW
81
82
Rodrigo Bentancur
27
CM
82
82
Richarlison
27
ST
80
81
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
28
CM
84
81
Destiny Udogie
21
LB
77
81
Micky van de Ven
23
CB
78
81
Yves Bissouma
27
CDM
79
80
Timo Werner
28
LW
82
80
Brennan Johnson
23
RW
76
79
Pape Matar Sarr
21
CM
72
78
Giovani Lo Celso
28
CAM
81
78
Oliver Skipp
23
CDM
77
77
Ben Davies
31
CB
77
77
Sergio Reguilon
27
LWB
78
76
Emerson Royal
25
RB
78
76
Radu Dragusin
22
CB
70
75
Bryan Gil
23
LW
77
75
Manor Solomon
24
LW
77
75
Alejo Veliz
20
ST
75
74
Archie Gray
18
RB
64
74
Djed Spence
23
RWB
74
73
Fraser Forster
36
GK
76
72
Lucas Bergvall
18
CM
61
68
Alfie Devine
19
CAM
64
65
Ashley Phillips
19
CB
60
65
Jamie Donley
19
CAM
62
65
Brandon Austin
25
GK
64
64
Dane Scarlett
20
ST
63
64
Alfie Whiteman
25
GK
63
63
Tyrese Hall
18
CDM
61
62
Yago Santiago
21
LW
61
61
Alfie Dorrington
19
CB
60
61
Tottenham are a mixed bag of solid Premier League stars, youngsters, and even players who could make you a bit of cash in the transfer window if you feel they might not feature!
Our predictions for some players include some notable boosts and declines. Young stars such as Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven rose to an 81 OVR after impressive first seasons with the club and deserving of their respective +4 and +3 OVR boosts.
We have also given new signing Archie Gray a +10 OVR upgrade after he secured the Young Player of the Season award in the Championship last campaign.
As for the players with the biggest downgrades, we felt that Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's rating was way too high at 84, so brought it down to 81, and the likes of Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, and Manor Solomon have had little game time recently, so we think a small deduction is necessary!
Will you be ending Tottenham's trophy drought in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below.
