FC 25 Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Ratings

We have reached that time of year when FC 24 players start turning their heads toward the next version of the game, with FC 25 in touching distance, there are still a bunch of things yet to be revealed, including player ratings, and as we go through each team, Tottenham Hotspur has a great core of wonderkids in their squad ahead of the next game.

New features for Ultimate Team and Career Mode have been leaked, however, we are still yet to find out the ratings of some of the biggest stars in the world. Spurs will be fun to use in Career Mode in FC 25, and we have predicted the ratings for the entire squad!

Tottenham Player Ratings Predictions

A new game is on the horizon, as fans turn their heads towards everything FC 25-related. Player ratings are one of the most exciting parts of a new game, as each fan takes a look at all of their favorite players' OVRs and debates whether they should be higher or lower!

One of the big clubs in the Premier League is Tottenham Hotspur. Last season, they finished in fifth place, benefiting from Ange Postecoglou's management.

Ange Postecoglou

Spurs have already kicked the new season off in style, signing highly touted wonderkid, Archie Gray, and they have a strong core of young players that would make for a fun Career Mode in FC 25, but what ratings will their players be?

Name Age Position FC 24 OVR FC 25 Predicted OVR Heung-Min Son 32 ST 87 87 James Maddison 27 CAM 84 85 Cristian Romero 26 CB 82 85 Guglielmo Vicario 27 GK 82 84 Pedro Porro 24 RB 81 82 Dejan Kulusevski 24 RW 81 82 Rodrigo Bentancur 27 CM 82 82 Richarlison 27 ST 80 81 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 28 CM 84 81 Destiny Udogie 21 LB 77 81 Micky van de Ven 23 CB 78 81 Yves Bissouma 27 CDM 79 80 Timo Werner 28 LW 82 80 Brennan Johnson 23 RW 76 79 Pape Matar Sarr 21 CM 72 78 Giovani Lo Celso 28 CAM 81 78 Oliver Skipp 23 CDM 77 77 Ben Davies 31 CB 77 77 Sergio Reguilon 27 LWB 78 76 Emerson Royal 25 RB 78 76 Radu Dragusin 22 CB 70 75 Bryan Gil 23 LW 77 75 Manor Solomon 24 LW 77 75 Alejo Veliz 20 ST 75 74 Archie Gray 18 RB 64 74 Djed Spence 23 RWB 74 73 Fraser Forster 36 GK 76 72 Lucas Bergvall 18 CM 61 68 Alfie Devine 19 CAM 64 65 Ashley Phillips 19 CB 60 65 Jamie Donley 19 CAM 62 65 Brandon Austin 25 GK 64 64 Dane Scarlett 20 ST 63 64 Alfie Whiteman 25 GK 63 63 Tyrese Hall 18 CDM 61 62 Yago Santiago 21 LW 61 61 Alfie Dorrington 19 CB 60 61

Tottenham are a mixed bag of solid Premier League stars, youngsters, and even players who could make you a bit of cash in the transfer window if you feel they might not feature!

Our predictions for some players include some notable boosts and declines. Young stars such as Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven rose to an 81 OVR after impressive first seasons with the club and deserving of their respective +4 and +3 OVR boosts.

Destiny Udogie FC 24

We have also given new signing Archie Gray a +10 OVR upgrade after he secured the Young Player of the Season award in the Championship last campaign.

As for the players with the biggest downgrades, we felt that Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's rating was way too high at 84, so brought it down to 81, and the likes of Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, and Manor Solomon have had little game time recently, so we think a small deduction is necessary!

Will you be ending Tottenham's trophy drought in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below.

