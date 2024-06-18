Italian Giants Rumored to Return in FC 25

FC 25 is growing closer, with EA having to live up to a solid first year on their own since the split with FIFA and the launch of their game.

Competition grows stronger, however, with eFootball out now, UFL recently having an open beta, and rumors continuing to build suggesting a FIFA 2K game set to arrive in the future. This means EA needs to ensure that they secure as many team licenses as possible. Two Italian giants are set to return in the upcoming game.

Italian Giants Set for FC 25 Return

Those who have played FIFA or EA FC for several years will have seen the struggle EA has had with holding onto licenses for specific leagues and clubs within football, with the Brazilian league featuring fake players and teams in the Serie A being given false names such as Piemonte Calcio and Latium due to licensing issues.

However, at least two Italian clubs are rumored to return to their realistic ways in FC 25, with Roma and Napoli ending their partnership with Konami.

Credit: DurandilPES Roma & Napoli Badges Removed

Both Italian sides have had their authenticity taken away from them in recent games, with Roma last featuring with official badges and kits in FIFA 20, whereas Napoli has been Napoli FC, with a false badge and kits since FIFA 23.

This has meant that players have been put off by Career Mode saves based in Italy, with several teams having EA-created names, and Ultimate Team cards have had to be altered to a generic kit/badge on the player's cards.

Whilst EA had to work around the lack of licenses for the two clubs, eFootball donned the official kits and badges of Roma and Napoli, two of the biggest clubs in Italy, however, a recent update in Konami's football game, has seen the badges set to generic emblems, meaning we could be seeing a return in FC 25!

Unfortunately, with every cloud, there is a silver lining, and rumors suggest that Inter Milan will NOT be in FC 25, which will be a huge miss. Lazio and Atalanta remain, with Latium and Bergamo Calcio as their names.

Do you think EA will get all of the licenses for the Serie A in FC 25? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

