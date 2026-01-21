Primary Subject: WWE 2K26

Leaked. Quick Answer: WWE 2K26 is expected to be headlined by a CM Punk Showcase Mode and the return of legacy match types like I Quit and Inferno. An official reveal is anticipated during Royal Rumble week (late January 2026).

Teasers for the upcoming WWE 2K26 have already begun to pop on the game's official social handles. We typically receive a full reveal during Royal Rumble week, with uncut gameplay clips following in early February. That means a proper look at the title isn't far off.

Official news has been sparse so far. Fortunately, a wave of leaks has given us hints about some new and returning stuff.

WWE 2K26 Showcase Mode To Be Centered Around CM Punk

Credit: 2K Games

CM Punk is rumored to be on the cover of WWE 2K26. And as is the tradition, the cover star generally gets their own Showcase Mode. The mode is essentially a retelling of the superstar's career, interspersed with some what-if scenarios, dream matches, and fantasy booking that allows you to change the course of history.

Nobody has quite a career like CM Punk. The now world heavyweight champion had a controversial past filled with public fallouts, comebacks, and era-defining storylines. You can't name a better fit than him for a mode like Showcase.

Per Insider Gaming, there will be three sections of matches in the showcase, all narrated by Punk himself. One is where we can relive Punk's favorite matches. The other focuses on dream matches that could never happen. Most exciting of them all are the what-if matches that show how things would have panned out if the multi-time world champion had never left the company.

The Showcase Mode has been the flagship mode of WWE 2K for the past several titles. A career as exciting and drama-filled as CM Punk's leaves plenty to draw from. We'll have to wait and see how it plays out.

Four New Match Types Coming To WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

Another report from Insider Gaming claimed four new match types for WWE 2K26: I Quit Match, Inferno Match, Dumpster Match, and 3 Stages of Hell.

Bar the Dumpster Match, the remaining three were featured in old WWE games but have been missing for some time now. 3 Stages of Hell is a rare match that has been booked only a handful of times in the past.

Most recently, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre squared off for the WWE Championship on the January 9, 2026, episode of SmackDown. Berlin saw Drew McIntyre crawl out of the steel cage as Jacob Fatu, who came to beat Drew, redirected his raw aggression on Cody Rhodes, giving him a chance to escape and claim a 2-1 victory.

The Island Mode Will Return…

The Island's ending pretty much already confirmed its return in WWE 2K26. We now have another report from Insider Gaming that further seals its arrival.

Exclusive for the current generation of consoles, The Island is a large-scale online multiplayer mode where you explore an open world and complete live quests. It was brimming with cosmetics and microtransactions. Fair to say, it was the least exciting part of WWE 2K25. If it returns with no sweeping changes, it isn't anything to be stroked about.

Those were all the new rumors about WWE 2K26. The official reveal should happen soon, and we will be sure to update you whenever we learn more.