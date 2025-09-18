Football Manager 26 marks a historic milestone by introducing women's football for the very first time in the series' history. The game integrates the women's game into the same universe as the men's, as it's built on depth, authenticity, and realism, offering players a new dimension of the beautiful game.

It's one of the biggest additions in Football Manager history, and one that showcases Sports Interactive's continuous commitment to help the women's game grow.

Continue with our guide as we explore everything we know about women's football in FM 26 and how it works.

The Road to Inclusion

Credit: Sports Interactive

Sports Interactive first announced its plan to add women's football back in 2021. The feature was first planned for the now-canceled FM 25, but it was ultimately added in FM 26, which launches on November 4, 2025.

Studio director Miles Jacobson has credited the push for inclusion to personal experiences, including questions from his niece and players from the England women's team, which emphasized the idea that Football Manager should help promote the game, as it's one of the biggest platforms in the football video games industry.

The aim is for Football Manager to be a part of the solution, helping the game grow just like EA FC did when they added women's football a few years back.

Building the Database

It wasn't easy to create the women's database. The team began from scratch using records from 2001 under the direction of Tina Keech, head of women's football research at Sports Interactive. After a lot of hard work, the women's database in FM 26 comprises:

14 leagues

11 nations

3 continents

Over 36,000 players and 5,000 staff members

This extraordinary endeavor guarantees that every aspect of the woman's game in FM 26, from player characteristics to tactical approaches, is covered. As it happens with men's football, every year the database will be updated and refined to be as authentic as possible.

Authenticity on and off the Pitch

Credit: Sports Interactive

Women's football in FM 26 doesn't just mimic the men's game; instead, it has its own identity shaped by the realities of the sport. This contains injury data based on real-world research, a distinct transfer market with shorter contracts, and fewer release conditions.

Although they vary depending on the situation, ratings range from 1 to 20. In the women's game, for instance, a striker who finishes with 20 points is the best in their competitive setting, just as her male counterpart would be in the men's.

Motion Capture and Match Engine

To support the women's game, FM 26 has redesigned its match engine, which is powered by Unity. Real football players participate in lengthy motion capture sessions with Sports Interactive.

Sophie Whitehouse, the goalkeeper from Charlton Athletic, was used to record goalkeeper movements, and Mollie and Rosie Kmita, twins, were used to record outfield actions.

To make sure the animation of the women's matches felt genuine and realistic, these athletes captured hundreds of headers, passes, tackles, and celebrations over the course of six months. Authenticity is the keyword.

Gameplay Experience

When starting a new save, players can now choose to manage men's teams, women's teams, or both simultaneously. Every league coexists in a single, interconnected realm, allowing for easy transitions between them.

While Football Manager 26 focuses on getting the basics right, Sports Interactive has stated that certain topics like pregnancy and the menstrual cycle are being considered for future generations. If appropriate, hijabs will be provided for Muslim players.

What Does This Mean for Football Manager?

FM 26's introduction of women's football isn't just a new feature; it's a cultural shift. Sports Interactive intends to reach a wider audience and inform gamers about teams and stars they might not have previously encountered by normalizing the women's game within Football Manager.

As Mollie Kmita put it, "Normalizing women's football in the game is exciting, and we'll see the repercussions of that. I think we're about to engage a whole new audience, and I'm excited to see how this community continues to grow."