The UFL Season Update 25/26 is on the horizon, and Strikerz.Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov revealed everything about UFL's biggest update yet, and arguably one of the biggest updates for any live content sports game.

This update will introduce massive changes to the gameplay, the game economy, graphics, new game modes, and a completely different content approach. It's a very ambitious update, and if successful, it can cement UFL as the second biggest football game on the market, and lay the foundations for a competition with the sports giants that are EA.

So, let's find out everything UFL has in store for us in the next update, and how it can change the game.

A Tsunami of Changes

Credit: UFL

All game updates bring changes, with new features and many tweaks. However, the UFL Season Update 25/26 takes that to a whole new level, as pretty much all aspects of the game were changed, with features being revamped and new ones introduced.

It's hard to determine which change was the biggest, so let's begin with the most important part of every sports game, the gameplay. The UFL gameplay was revamped, with dribbling, tackling, and locomotion being upgraded, while the animation database was updated.

But that's not all, as a brand-new passing system was added, which will impact all passing types. It will make passes more accurate, responsive, and passes that target the intended player, something that was an issue on the UFL's previous version, and that developers aim to fix with this addition.

The AI was also updated. AI opponents now pose more of a challenge, and the Legendary level now provides players with a true challenge. It makes matches against the AI more interesting, but doesn't overwhelm players like ranked and Showdown do. At the same time, it acts as a great learning tool for players who want to transition into the more competitive modes.

Graphic changes have been implemented, with turf and lighting being updated. Developers will also continue to work on other graphic improvements that will arrive at UFL in the near future.

Another massive change made on this update is to the skin system, as UFL will pivot into a player cards system. No new skins will be released, and while the existing ones will continue to be active, the goal is to completely transition to the player card system in the near future, and UFL will try to do it in the best and most seamless way possible. Due to this change, the UI and UX were also upgraded to better integrate the player card system.

Link up Play, a new chemistry system, was added, and it consists of three parameters: nationality, country where the player plays, and a special link-up type that varies. It's somewhat similar to the original FIFA chemistry system, and adds something different to UFL, as it can positively impact how players build their teams.

The players' database will now update based on real-life performances, with the Meta transfers feature being responsible for that. This feature ensures the player's database is updated in accordance with real-life parameters to ensure more authenticity.

Two game modes, PvP Tournaments and PvE Ladder, the latter being against AI opponents, are also coming to the game. This gives UFL fans new ways to experience the game, especially casual players who now have another mode they can play regularly.

Onboarding for new players has been made easier, which is a crucial part of a free-to-play online game. The music tracklist has also been updated, bringing new sound flavours to UFL.

Strikerz.Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov had the following to say about the upcoming UFL update:

The UFL Content Strategy is Taking a Step Forward

Credit: UFL

Gameplay-related changes aren't the only thing that the Season Update 25/26 brings to UFL, as a new content strategy will also be implemented as soon as the update goes live. From now on, UFL will have weekly and monthly content updates based on real-life football events.

New vanity items will make their way to the game, as well as new Team Passes. The first Teampass to arrive at UFL after the update is the Adidas Throwback Teampass, a retro-themed Teampass with unique retro kits, stadiums, boots, and balls, among other items.

But the most important thing about future Teampasses is that they will introduce Legends to ULF. Every month, a TeamPass will be released and bring a new Legend to the game. The first Legend in UFL will be an Italian player, but their position or the era in which they played is still unknown. However, some people have already started speculating about it.

Still on the topic of content, a Halloween event will arrive at the game soon, giving players unique and exciting ways to celebrate this holiday. TeamPass 2 will also be added shortly, and as mentioned above, will bring a legend.

New Ambassadors are Here!

Credit: UFL

Raphinha and Fed Valverde are the new faces of UFL, as the two world-class players and LaLiga stars are the ambassadors for the UFL Season 25-26. Both players represent South American stars thriving in Europe, being a fantastic demonstration of how much of a global game football is.

They join Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Firmino, and Oleksandr Zinchenko as UFL ambassadors.

It's Finally Coming!

Perhaps the biggest news that UFL provided us in the Season Update 25/26 press release was that the game is coming to PC this year! Strikerz.Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov confirmed the title is arriving at PC in November or December of 2025.

This is huge news for PC players, as it gives them the chance to finally try out one of the only games that has somewhat managed to rival EA and Konami in recent years. UFL is different from any other football sports games currently in the market, and one that fans of the biggest sport in the world should at least try out.