The Franchise Mode in NHL 26 allows you to take full control of an organization. Acting as a GM, head coach, and roster manager all at once to decide the fate of every player, contract, and trade.

While you'll be able to pick your favorite team or one that's already dominant, many will enjoy the challenge of taking on a struggling franchise and guiding it back to relevance.

If you are also looking for teams that offer a rewarding rebuild journey, here are five of the best options in NHL 26.

Top 5 Teams to Rebuild in NHL 26 Franchise Mode

Credit: EA

Boston Bruins - From Historic Season to Uncertainty

The Boston Bruins are an Original Six team with plenty of history, but they have had a terrible season after establishing the record for the best regular season a few years ago. In 2024–2025, they missed the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, hinting that something needs to be changed.

You still have elite stars like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman to build around, but poor contracts and the lack of a true first-line center make things tricky. Although the reconstruction isn't as severe as it is for other clubs, the Bruins need to manage their cap carefully and make wise decisions in order to return to the top.

Columbus Blue Jackets - Searching for Star Power

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been stuck in rebuild mode for years. After the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau, the team lost its biggest star. Zach Werensky and Adam Fantilli are terrific cornerstones, but they aren't enough to lead the squad.

The priority is fixing the goaltending situation, as it's the worst in the league and should be the top concern. Once that's solved, building depth around Werenski and Fantilli will be essential. If you enjoy long-term projects, Columbus offers a tough but rewarding rebuild challenge.

Anaheim Ducks - Young Talent but No Cohesion

Credit: EA

The Anaheim Ducks have been in a never-ending rebuild, and while there's talent on the roster, they've struggled to put it all together. Additions like Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider bring some veteran presence, but the Ducks still appear to be outmatched in the Pacific Division.

Your job is to keep developing high draft picks like Beckett Sennecke, stabilizing the goaltending situation, and surrounding the young core with the right mix of veterans. Although Anaheim has the pieces in place, it may take some time to make them a serious competitor.

Chicago Blackhawks – Building Around Bedard

Chicago has had expectations for Connor Bedard, who joined the league two years ago. The Blackhawks have been performing poorly, which has left fans agitated. Defense and goaltending are the two major problems, but their not the only ones.

Even with the help of veterans such as Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, and Nick Foligno, the problems persist. The priority is to strengthen the blue line and improve defensive depth to allow Bedard to thrive offensively. Star power is at the heart of Chicago's reconstruction, but the real test will be if you can convert it to postseason success.

San Jose Sharks - The Ultimate Rebuild Project

The San Jose Sharks are one of the few teams that exemplified the term "rebuild." They have been hoarding draft picks for years, but they are still near the bottom of the standings. Despite being far from playoff contention, they are an intriguing long-term project because of young players like Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini.

They desperately need defensive stability, a franchise goalkeeper, and some wise free agency acquisitions. The cap space is there, but it just needs to be used wisely. For players who loved the grind of starting from scratch, San Jose is the most rewarding rebuilding option.