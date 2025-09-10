A goalkeeper is perhaps the most important position on the pitch in FC 26, with the right shot stopper often being the difference between victory and defeat. EA has recently revealed the top names of this year's game, and it's extremely clear that FC 26 is loaded with world-class keepers.

Finding a goalkeeper you can entrust the safety of your goal to is as important as it is hard. Be it on Ultimate Team or Career mode, goalkeepers will secure plenty of wins and help you reach your goals, making them a key part of any type of success in FC 26.

The Best Goalkeepers in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

There are three key attributes for goalkeepers: diving, positioning, and reflexes. All of them are equally important, and these are the attributes we considered more when making this list. Height is also an important factor, as historically, small goalkeepers don't perform well in EA FC titles, even if they have exceptional attributes.

Without further ado, here is a list of the best goalkeepers in FC 26:

1 - Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City) – 89 OVR

Donnarumma is one of the toughest shot-stoppers to defeat, as the new Manchester City goalkeeper combines great reflexes with fantastic positioning and is incredibly tall, standing 196 cm tall. There is no one quite like him in the box, and his 90 diving means he can reach pretty much every ball.

It's a tremendous pick-up for an Ultimate Team squad, and an even better one in Career mode, if you have the money to snatch him from Manchester City, which won't be easy.

2 - Alisson (Liverpool) – 89 OVR

Alisson stays at the top thanks to his quick reactions and ability to handle one-on-one scenarios. The Brazilian excels on the three key attributes, diving, positioning, and reflexes, but is slightly worse than Donnarumma on all except positioning, and is also smaller.

It's a great pick for any Ultimate Team squad, as he is a dependable wall in the back and will compensate for a lot of your defensive mistakes, as long as you don't expect him to save literally everything.

3 - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 89 OVR

Standing 200 cm tall and with incredible reach, Courtois is a goalkeeper built for big saves in the biggest moments. For many, he has been the best goalkeeper in the world for a few years, and his EA FC ratings continue to demonstrate that. He is among the greatest because of his consistency.

Compared to the top 85, Courtois' diving rating is subpar, and that's why both Alisson and Donnarumma are ahead of him. But don't get it twisted, Thibaut Courtois is still a goalkeeper you would love to have on your Ultimate Team squad.

4 - Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) – 88 OVR

Oblak has shared the spotlight with Thibaut Courtois for years. The Slovenian is fantastic in between the sticks, with his Achilles heel being depth control and playing with his feet, something that is almost mandatory in the modern game.

In FC 26, Jan Oblak's attributes are nothing short of amazing, and that earns him a place in the top five.

5 - Yann Sommer (Inter Milan) – 87 OVR

Known for his smart positioning and quick reflexes, Sommer provides stability and control in the goal. The Inter Milan star is a reliable goalkeeper, and you can count on him in the big moments. He is not the tallest goalkeeper in FC 26, but his fantastic 87 positioning makes up for it.

Credit: EA

6 - Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – 87 OVR

Mike Maignan plays for the other European giant in Milan and has been one of the only shining lights in AC Milan's previous seasons. The French international is considered an elite goalkeeper, mainly because of his incredibly fast reflexes, which help him perform some seemingly impossible saves.

Maignan combines strong leadership and quick reflexes with a decent feet game, and his a must-consider goalkeeper for Serie A themed teams in Ultimate Team.

7 - David Raya (Arsenal) – 87 OVR

Raya is a great goalkeeper with a superb ability to play out from the back, being among the best in the world at using his feet. He is capable of attracting opponents' pressure and playing the ball to a teammate in a perfect way, giving teams more options in their build-up phase

But Raya is also great between the posts and will make many crucial saves for you in FC 26. If you can afford Alisson or Donnarumma, Raya is the best pick for your Premier League squad.

8 - Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 86 OVR

Ter Stegen's archetype is similar to Raya, a goalkeeper who excels with his feet but is also more than capable between the posts. He is the third-best La Liga goalkeeper, but still a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and perhaps the best cost-quality option.

9 - Christiane Endler (Lyon) - 88 OVR

Christiane Endler is a legend of the women's game, being among the best goalkeepers of all time, some argue. The main problem with Endler is that they are only 183cm tall, which can prove to be a problem in certain situations. However, Endler's 88 diving, 89 reflexes, and 89 positioning might make up for it.

10 - Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea) - 86 OVR

Ann-Katrin Berger is yet another legend at the goalkeeper position, very well known for being an excellent penalty saver. But Berger is much more than that, with good reflexes and diving. Similar to Endler, Berger's biggest problem is their height, as they are only 180 cm tall, which is quite short for a goalkeeper in FC 26.