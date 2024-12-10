Major FC 25 Bug Leaves Players Stuck in Career Mode

Another major bug has reared its ugly head in FC 25 Career Mode, leaving players not only frustrated but also completely stuck.

Various posts on social media have highlighted an issue connected to substitutions in team management, which is forcing players to close and restart the game.

Anger Over Team Management Bug

No matter how many Title Updates roll out, there always seems to be one problem after another in FC 25. Whether it's across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, or Rush, the game has been riddled with bugs and glitches since launch, and more continue to emerge.

The EA FC community on Reddit has raised awareness about a major bug impacting Career Mode and specifically using team management during matches.

Credit: EA FC 25 Career Mode

Players are reporting that they get stuck on the team management screen when attempting to make substitutions, leaving them with no other option but to quit the game altogether before restarting.

One comment said: "There's a bug in the game, where if you go to team management during the match, the game hard locks itself into that screen, and you have to restart the game itself. This needs to be addressed, I've had to restart FC25 almost every match so far and it's getting beyond frustrating."

Another read: "I'm having a bug in career mode where if I want to sim a match and make subs it doesn’t let me get off the team management and have to restart the game."

Several other posts have confirmed similar issues, with players encountering the bug when playing a full match or simming their way through it. EA is yet to confirm whether or not a fix is being worked on, but it has become increasingly clear that a patch is urgently required.

Career Mode received some welcome improvements via the First Frost update, but annoying bugs like this continue to hold it back.