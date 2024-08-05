Madden 25 Ultimate Team - Best DT Ratings Shock Fans

After the reveal of the best offensive linemen in Madden 25 Ultimate Team, EA Sports revealed the top ten defensive tackles in the mode, and there are some surprises in the list.

These players are masters in the art of tackling, stopping runs, and preventing important catches, and will be a fine addition to everyone's squad at the beginning of the game.

Best Defensive Tackles in Madden 25 Ultimate Team

Having great defensive tacklers is incredibly important in Ultimate Team, and Madden in general.

They can take your defensive line to the next level, making it very hard for opponents to run the football, while also putting a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Here are the 10 best defensive tacklers in Madden 25:

Best defensive tacklers in Madden 25 Chris Jones - 84 OVR Quinnen Williams - 83 OVR Dexter Lawrence III - 83 OVR Justin Madubuike - 83 OVR Jonathan Allen - 82 OVR Vita Vea - 82 OVR Christian Wilkins - 82 OVR DeForest Buckner - 81 OVR D.J. Reader - 81 OVR Michael Pierce - 81 OVR

As you can see, Chris Jones is the best defensive tackler in Madden 25 Ultimate Team, being the only player in the position to have an 84 OVR. All of the players in this list have some incredible attributes, but some excel in different things than others.

These are first-day cards, and they are expected to be meta for the first few weeks of the game, at least until the first big promo is introduced.

If you want to have the best squad possible at the beginning of the game, then you need to have at least some of the cards in this list on your team, as they will make your defensive line significantly better.

However, it's worth noting that these cards will probably be quite expensive at the start of the game. So make sure you take a look at their attributes, and abilities, and see which ones you really want.

What do you think of these cards, and which ones will you be picking up? Let us know in the comments below.

