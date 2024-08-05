Madden 25 Gameplay First Look Showcases New Features

The Madden 25 Gameplay First Look gave fans the chance to see all the new features in action, demonstrating just how much they will impact the gameplay, making the title more immersive but also more enjoyable to play.

It also provided a more in-depth explanation of some features, such as Boom-Tech, the revamped hit stick, the new Ball Carrier mechanics, and more.

But are these changes enough to make Madden great again? Let's find out!

A More In-depth Look at the New Features

As mentioned above, the Madden 25 Gameplay First Look gave fans a better look at the new gameplay features, which were announced in the Madden 25 Gameplay Deep Dive.

Features such as Boom-Tech, the new ball carrier, including new jukes and spin moves, the new pass-blocking mechanics, custom stems, which allow players to change routes, as well as the new catching animations, especially the one-handed catch, were highlighted during the gameplay first look.

The new hit stick looked incredibly strong when well-timed, causing some fumbles, and completely stopping players who were hit by it.

Another mechanic that looked particularly strong was the spin move, as it was able to take opponents completely out of the play and create a lot of space for the ball carrier. Players will have to time it right, but if they can do that, then the spin move will be a great weapon to have in your arsenal.

We also got to see the new catching animations, which looked quite good, especially the one-handed catch, which gives the receiver a bigger catch radius but is also more susceptible to drops or knockouts.

A little Bit Underwhelming

While the Madden 25 Gameplay First Look wasn't necessarily bad, we were hoping for a little more.

Yes, fans were able to see most of the new features in action, but not for that long, which makes it hard to evaluate the new features, and the gameplay in general.

Will these features actually change how the gameplay feels? Are all of them really that impactful? Can any of these features make the gameplay less enjoyable to play, instead of making it more immersive?

These are all questions we, unfortunately, don't get answers to. So it's hard to gauge just how much the Madden 25 gameplay changes, and if the new features, apart from Boom-Tech, will actually have the huge impact EA Sports claims they will.

We will only have the answers to that once we get our hands on the game, as experiencing the gameplay is the only way to gauge how the game feels, if it's enjoyable to play if the features make it more immersive and realistic, or if it's just a slight upgrade from Madden 24.

What did you think of the Madden 25 Gameplay First look? Let us know in the comments below!

