Speculation is growing that AJ Lee could be a part of WWE 2K25 after a recent social media tease from one of the game's developers. Fans had been speculating on AJ's full-time return to WWE for a while when the former champion lit up SmackDown in her husband's hometown of Chicago.

Since then, fans have been hoping to see the superstars return to the WWE 2K Universe, hoping that she will eventually be added to the WWE 2K25 roster.

Cornell Gunthet, a gameplay designer at 2K, posted a cryptic message about being excited for DLC 4. Fans directly linked AJ Lee to a clip in the post, sparking debate across the community. Many responded with pleas for her inclusion, warning that leaving her out now may cause major disappointment.

Is AJ Lee Coming to WWE 2K25?

Credit: WWE AJ Lee and CM Punk are once again reunited in WWE

AJ Lee is expected to be added to WWE 2K25 soon, as while there is no official confirmation, there are many signs that point to that being the case.

For a long time, AJ Lee has been one of the most requested additions to WWE games. She assisted in transforming women's wrestling from the "divas" towards a more competitive landscape. Her absence from recent games feels obvious because of her legacy and popularity.

According to some, she could be included in the next DLC packs for WWE 2K25, which would encourage late purchases of the game as the holidays approach. Others believe that 2K may hold off and save her for upcoming versions, perhaps alongside other returning names like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

Adding fuel to the fire, clips of AJ Lee in action circulated online in which she uses her Black Widow submission to defeat Becky Lynch. While this footage hasn't been confirmed as official WWE 2K25 gameplay, it has only raised fan expectations further.

Currently, nothing has been confirmed by 2K. But whether she arrives this year as DLC or becomes a major part of next year's release, excitement for AJ Lee's return to the franchise has never been higher.