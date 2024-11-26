Inter Milan vs RB Leipzig Predictions - Betting Tips & Match Simulation

While it puts two good teams against each other, Inter Milan vs RB Leipzig might be the most one-sided match of the Champions League round 5.

One team has looked great domestically and internationally, while the other has been struggling internationally, unable to recreate their good domestic performances on the Champions League stage.

So let's find out how I think this match will play out.

Italian Perfection

Inter Milan's Champions League campaign has been amazing so far. The Nerazzurri have three victories in four games, have yet to concede a goal, and have only dropped points to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning Serie A champions have also gone undefeated in their last six domestic league games, and are coming off a dominant 5-0 win versus Hellas Verona.

At home, Inter Milan has only lost to their bitter rivals AC Milan, and they have managed to score in all their home games this season. Inter Milan's form is fantastic, they are one of the teams where home advantage is real, similar to Bayern, and all of their key players are healthy.

Abysmal International Performances

RB Leipzig has struggled in the Champions League this season. The German team only knows the taste of defeat, with four losses in four games, nine goals conceded against four scored, and sits in 32nd place.

To make things worse, their recent domestic performance has also been awful. RB Leipzig lost two and drew one of their last three Bundesliga games, conceding six goals.

Credit: RB Leipzig

If that wasn't bad enough, the team is being plagued by injuries, with key figures such as Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, and the midfield master Xavi Simons, being out.

It's already tough to play in San Siro against this Inter Milan team, missing key players makes the task even harder.

Inter Milan vs RB Leipzig Prediction

According to the EA FC 25 simulation, Inter Milan will defeat RB Leipzig 6-3, with Lautaro Martinez scoring a Hat-trick, Mkhitaryan a brace, and Thuram one goal. On the side of RB Leipzig, EA FC 25 predicts a Hat-trick by Openda.

The Nerazzurri are a much better team right now, so I do agree with the EA FC 25 simulation prediction, even though I don't think this game will have nine goals.

Credit: EA FC 25

Inter Milan has looked great at home, especially in the Champions League. On the other hand, RB Leipzig's form is abysmal, and the German team has yet to win a game in the Champions League.

My Prediction: While anything can happen in football, I struggle to see RB Leipzig leaving Milan with a positive result. I think Inter Milan will comfortably win this game, and predict this game to have more than 2.5 goals.

What are your predictions for this game? Let us know in the comments below!