Bayern vs PSG Predictions - Betting Tips & Match Simulation

Bayern vs PSG is expected to be the best Champions League round 5 matches, as it puts two of the biggest clubs in Europe against each other.

This is a must-win game for both sides, who have performed way below their level in international competition this year. PSG sits in 25th place while Bayern occupies the 17th place, with only two more points than the French champions.

In a repetition of the 2019–2020 Champions League final, let's see who has the better chance to come out on top.

Undefeated at Home

Bayern München is undefeated at home in all competitions. The Bavarians have looked fantastic at home, winning six of their seven home games. Only the reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, left the Allianz Arena without tasting defeat.

Credit: North Penn Now

The German giants have only conceded three goals at home this season, and have scored a whopping 23 goals. So it's safe to say Bayern München has the advantage of playing at home.

Palhinha and Pavlović are out, but Leon Goretzka is more than capable of filling in their shoes, as he proved in recent games.

Struggling in Away Matches

While Bayern München has been playing amazing football at home, PSG has struggled to perform away from the Parc des Princes. The French champions have drawn against Nice and Reims and lost 2-0 versus Arsenal.

Credit: PSG

But PSG's problem is much bigger than that, when they play top-tier opposition, be it at home or away, especially in the Champions League, their performances haven't been brilliant.

While PSG produces a lot of goal chances, they don't capitalize. Maybe some of those problems were fixed during the international break since they are coming off a 3-0 victory versus Toulouse. However, I'm not sure I want to pay to see that.

Bayern vs PSG Prediction

According to the EA FC 25 simulation, PSG will win this game 1- 2, coming from behind to secure a much-needed three points. In the EA FC 25 simulation, Sane scored for Bayern, while Barcola and Kolo Muani scored for PSG. However, while EA FC 25 predicts PSG to win I think the opposite will happen.

Bayern are huge favorites at home, and for a good reason. The Bavarians have been playing some great football, pressuring the opponents high on the pitch and regaining possession, making it very hard for opponents to build up.

Most of the teams that had success against Bayern were good counter-attacking teams, such as Eintracht Frankfurt. While PSG is not a bad counter-attacking team, they want to have the ball, and I think they will struggle to do so.

Harry Kane's form is fantastic, Bayern has played incredibly well at home, and PSG hasn't been the most deadly team in front of goal. In a game where they probably won't have many opportunities that can make a huge difference.

Prediction: I think Bayern will win this game, and expect this match to have over 2.5 goals.

