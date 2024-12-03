Genshin Impact Lan Yan Leaks – Abilities, Materials & More

There is very little we know about who Lan Yan is and the role she'll play in Genshin Impact's story. With the little crumbs we had from drip marketing, we know the young lady has a knack for craftsmanship and is bonded to nature.

We'll likely meet her for the first time in Lantern Rite since she hails from Liyue's Chenyu Vale. But the wait won't be that long if you're interested in her kit, thanks to leaks.

Here are full details on her abilities, materials, and more.

Lan Yan is confirmed for version 5.3 of Genshin Impact, which starts on January 1, 2025. She is a 4-star character and that means she'll be rated up in both the character banners.

Credit: @GenshinImpact Lan Yan

Each version has two phases, so if Lan Yan is supposed to be available starting phase 2, she'll join the game on January 22, 2025, instead.

Genshin Impact Lan Yan Full Kit Details

Lan Yan is primarily a shielder with some buffing and grouping capabilities. Below are full details on her abilities according to leaks.

Remember, all the information shared is based on leaks and is subject to change.

General details

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Element : Anemo

: Anemo Weapon : Catalyst

: Catalyst Role: Support (Shielder)

Normal and Charged Attacks

Credit: HoYoverse

Lan Yan will perform four standard sets of attacks that deal Anemo DMG. In her charged attack, she'll throw ring blades to do Anemo DMG. Similarly, her plunge attacks will deal AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

In her Elemental Skill, Lan Yan dashes forward to deal damage and then leaps back into the air, summoning a shield that scales based on her ATK.

The shield will absorb Anemo DMG with 250% efficiency. The dash direction can be adjusted by holding the Elemental Skill and entering aiming mode.

When in mid-air following the Elemental Skill, if you perform a normal attack or press Elemental Skill again, she'll hurl forward Feathermoon Rings that spin between opponents and deal Anemo DMG.

Elemental Burst

Lan Yan will pull nearby enemies and deal continuous AoE Anemo DMG.

Passives

Credit: HoYoverse

Four Sealing Divination Blades: When Lan Yan's dash from her Elemental Skill hits an opponent and comes in contact with other elements (Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo), the summoned shield will absorb the corresponding element's damage with 250% efficiency. If this transmission happens, Feathermoon Rings that Lan Yan throws at her foes additionally deal Elemental DMG equal to 50% of the original in the corresponding Elemental Type.

When Lan Yan's dash from her Elemental Skill hits an opponent and comes in contact with other elements (Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo), the summoned shield will absorb the corresponding element's damage with 250% efficiency. If this transmission happens, Feathermoon Rings that Lan Yan throws at her foes additionally deal Elemental DMG equal to 50% of the original in the corresponding Elemental Type. Skyfeather Evil-Subduing Charm: Increases Lan Yan's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 309% and 774% of Lan Yan's Elemental Mastery, respectively.

Increases Lan Yan's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 309% and 774% of Lan Yan's Elemental Mastery, respectively. Thought and Intent, Like Silken Scent: Crystalflies and some other animals will not startle and run away from you if you have Lan Yan in your party.

Constellations

Credit: HoYoverse

C1: After the elemental transmission from the Four Sealing Divination Blades passive has been triggered, Lan Yan will throw an additional Feathermoon Ring.

After the elemental transmission from the Four Sealing Divination Blades passive has been triggered, Lan Yan will throw an additional Feathermoon Ring. C2: Whenever Lan Yan's shield is active, and the current character deals a normal attack, 40% of the Shield's DMG absorption will be restored every 2 seconds up to its maxed capacity.

Whenever Lan Yan's shield is active, and the current character deals a normal attack, 40% of the Shield's DMG absorption will be restored every 2 seconds up to its maxed capacity. C3: Increase Elemental Skill level by 3.

Increase Elemental Skill level by 3. C4: Increase the Elemental Mastery of all party members by 60 for 12s after Lan Yan performs her Elemental Burst.

Increase the Elemental Mastery of all party members by 60 for 12s after Lan Yan performs her Elemental Burst. C5: Increase Elemental Burst level by 3.

Increase Elemental Burst level by 3. C6: Gain one additional charge of Lan Yan's Elemental Skill.

Lan Yan Upgrade Materials

Credit: HoYoverse

Ascension

Here are all the materials you'll need to fully ascend Lan Yan to level 90 in Genshin Impact:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

46 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

168 Clearwater Jade

18 Whopperflower Nectar

30 Shimmering Nectar

36 Energy Nectar

420,000 Mora

Talent

Here's how many books and other materials you need to fully crown one of Lan Yan's talents.

3 Teachings of Diligence

21 Guide to Diligence

38 Philosophies of Diligence

6 boss materials of new 5.3 weekly boss

6 Whopperflower Nectar

22 Shimmering Nectar

31 Energy Nectar

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

That's everything leaked about Lan Yan's abilities and materials in Genshin Impact. We will likely get confirmation about all of these in the upcoming 5.3 version livestream.

Genshin Impact 5.3 will include Lantern Rite, and that also means you can get Lan Yan for free in the 4-star selector.