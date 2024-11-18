Games Where You Can Emote The "Trump Dance"

The Trump YMCA dance meme is leaving the internet and taking over sports.

UFC fighter Jon Jones celebrated his devastating KO against Stipe Miocic with the Trump Dance. Brock Bowers celebrated his touchdown against the Dolphins with the Trump Dance, and Za’Darius Smith did the same after a sack against the Jaguars.

The 'Trump Dance' has gone global, with players from all kinds of sports using it to celebrate a goal, a big win, or a great play. But has this meme also arrived in the video game world? Let's find out.

Games Where You Can Perform the Trump Dance

Several games already offer the 'Trump Dance' or something similar.

Most of these are Battle Royale games, which isn't surprising since these types of games have a plethora of different emotes. The most unique of all is Off The Grid.

The Gunzilla Games' upcoming Battle Royale title decided to defy caution and create a Donald Trump skin, which many consider controversial. They did the same for Kamala Harris.

Games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends also have emotes that allow players to perform the 'Trump Dance' or something very similar.

Here are the games where you can do the Trump Dance.

Games Where You Can Perform the Trump Dance Fortnite - Company Jig Dance Apex Legends - Newcastle Rhythm Machine emote Off The Grid - Donald Trump Skin Just Dance Unlimited - YMCA Song Just Dance Now - YMCA Song Just Dance 2014 - YMCA Song

The Just Dance titles were added due to their inclusion of the YMCA song. While the 'Trump Dance' is not in any Just Dance game - you can stick the song on to practice it from the safety of your own home.

The Trump Dance in Video Games

While the 'Trump Dance' has taken over college football and the NFL, whether good or bad, that is up to you to decide. You can't perform the viral dance in Madden 25 or College Football 25.

That also applies to UFC 5, where the 'Trump Dance' is not available in taunts or post-match celebrations.

Credit: UFC

However, after the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in history (according to Dana White) celebrated his latest victory with the viral dance, there is a chance the 'Trump Dance' will come to UFC 5 as a Jon Jones post-fight celebration.

The 'Trump Dance' is also unavailable in NBA 2K25 and MLB The Show 25. Unlike in UFC 5, it's unlikely that the dance will be added as an emote to either game.

Will the Trump Dance be Added to More Video Games?

This is a tricky question to answer, at least in a way. It would be controversial for many games to officially include the 'Trump Dance,' and many will refuse to do so.

However, it would probably generate a lot of money for the companies that implemented a 'Trump Dance' emote.

Video games are a business, and companies want to make as much money as possible. So don't be shocked if you see some games add the viral 'Trump Dance' meme to their game in the future.