MLB The Show 25 - Everything You Need To Know

The World Series has come to an end, with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers lifting the trophy, so baseball players only have one thing on their mind right now, and that's MLB The Show 25.

Baseball fans have turned all their attention to the upcoming title in the MLB The Show franchise, as they expect this edition to introduce some revolutionary features, and deliver the most immersive baseball game ever.

So let's find out everything about MLB The Show 25.

MLB The Show 25 is expected to be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, with early access expected to start on Friday, March 15.

While the game's official release date is still unknown, we were able to get a good idea of when it will come out by considering the dates of the previous MLB The Show titles.

MLB The Show 25 is expected to have five editions, Standart, MVP, Digital Deluxe, and Negro Leagues edition, similar to what happened last year.

These editions will most likely have different prices and offer unique perks, such as early access, Stubs, Show Packs, a Cover Athlete item, and even some collector items.

It's also expected that the pre-order rewards vary from edition to edition, with the most expensive editions offering better perks.

MLB The Show 25 Cover Athlete

Little is yet known about who is going to grace the cover of MLB The Show 25. However, Shohei Ohtani is the best player in MLB and is coming off a historic season, where he finally lifted his first-ever World Series trophy.

Because of all of that, we can't think of any better player to grace the cover of MLB The Show 25 than Shohei Ohtani.

The MLB The Show cover has also lacked some star power in previous years, which fans have complained about, and this choice would definitely fix that problem.

We expect more information about the MLB The Show 25 cover athlete to be revealed as we get closer to the release date of the game.

MLB The Show 25 Game Modes

The Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, Road to the Show, March to October, and Storylines modes are all expected to return in MLB The Show 25.

Changes are expected to be made to at least some of the modes, introducing new sub-modes, revamping features and mechanics, and making all the modes as entertaining and immersive as possible.

Fans are hoping for some big changes to the Franchise and Road to the Show modes, and hopefully, MLB The Show 25 will deliver just that. It's also expected that Diamond Dynasty will introduce some slight improvements, and perhaps even new sub-modes.

We will update this article with more information about MLB The Show 25 as soon as it's available, so make sure to bookmark it.

Are you looking forward to MLB The Show 25? What do you want to see in the new entry to the MLB The Show franchise? Let us know in the comments below.