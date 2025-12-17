FC 26 TOTW 14 arrives at Ultimate Team today, and as usual, leakers are ahead of the curve and have already revealed the entire squad.

Unfortunately, the leaks confirm that TOTW 14 is very subpar, as that apart from a handful of cards, including Raphinha and Ekitike, the promo is full of fodder cards that will only be useful in the upcoming Winter Wildcards SBCs.

Without further ado, let's find out who made it to TOTW 14.

FC 26 TOTW 14 Players

Credit: EA Sports

According to reliable leaks, FC 26 TOTW 14 is headlined by F.C. Barcelona superstar Raphinha, who is having a fantastic end to the calendar year. The other standout players in the promo are Liverpool wonder striker, Ekitike, Benfica goal machine, Pavlidis, and Nottingham Forrest anchor, Sangare.

Other than these four players, TOTW 14 is quite poor, with only a few cards being usable for less popular leagues' theme teams. The remaining cards are just fodder, but since there are a lot of great SBCs coming to Ultimate Team, they can still be slightly useful.

Here is the full FC 26 TOTW 14 Squad, according to leaks:

Raphinha - CAM - 90 OVR

Ekitike - ST - 86 OVR

Sangare - CDM - 86 OVR

Pavlidis - ST - 86 OVR

Orban - ST - 86 OVR

Levels- LB - 86 OVR

Lawrence - RB - 86 OVR

Andrich - CB - 85 OVR

Zubkov - RM - 84 OVR

Muslera - GK - 84 OVR

Wilson - RM - 83 OVR

Storey - CB - 83 OVR

Papadopoulos - CB - 83 OVR

Omar Mascare - CM - 83 OVR

Leweling - LM - 83 OVR

Lein - ST - 83 OVR

Lammers - ST - 83 OVR

Gboho - CAM - 83 OVR

Fujino - RW - 83 OVR

Ekkelenkamp - CM - 83 OVR

Edouard - ST - 83 OVR

Cordea - RW - 83 OVR

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!