Defense is the foundation of any great football team, and a solid back line is what is going to help you achieve promotion, qualify for international competitions, and win trophies. There is no success in FC 26 Career mode, be it in the short or long term, without a great back-line.

Center-backs who can outpower opponents and perform perfect tackles. Fullbacks that can match the fastest wingers in the game, don't give attackers an inch to work with, and also excel in the build-up phase. An elite back-line can do that and much more.

But not every club has the money to buy top-tier players. Fortunately, wonderkids provide a great alternative, as they are solid options for the short term and can turn into world-class players at their positions in the long term.

In this guide, we will go over the top 20 best defender wonderkids. The players you can build your defense around, and that will help you reach the promised land.

FC 26 Top 20 Defenders Wonderkids

To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old and have an 8 to 10-point difference between their starting rating and their potential rating.

While players such as Balde and Dean Huijsen are wonderkids, their potential is not 8 or 10 points higher than their starting rating. Therefore, we didn't include them, or similar players, on this list.

Without further ado, here are the FC 26 top 20 defenders wonderkids:

Player Position Club Ratings Potential Value Myles Lewis-Skelly LB Arsenal 78 87 €28 Million Jorrel Hato LB - CB Chelsea 78 89 €29 Million Abdukodir Khusanov CB Manchester City 78 86 €29.5 Million Leny Yoro CB Manchester United 78 86 €28.5 Million Zeno Debast CB Sporting 78 86 €30 Million Konstantins Koulierakis CB VfL Wolfsburg 77 86 €22 Million Matte Smets CB KRC Genk 76 86 €15.5 Million Joel Ordoñez CB Club Brugge KV 76 87 €15.5 Million Jérémy Jacquet CB Stade Rennais FC 75 84 €11.5 Million Givairo Read RB Feyenoord 75 88 €13 Million Showing 1-10 of 20 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

These are the best defenders wonderkids in FC 26. They will be the foundation of your team, and are useful for any type of Career Mode save. There are players for all price ranges, so even if you can't afford to get that star defender out of Arsenal, you might be able to afford the one from Porto or Royal Antwerp FC.

That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 defender wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!

