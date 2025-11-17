Defense is the foundation of any great football team, and a solid back line is what is going to help you achieve promotion, qualify for international competitions, and win trophies. There is no success in FC 26 Career mode, be it in the short or long term, without a great back-line.
Center-backs who can outpower opponents and perform perfect tackles. Fullbacks that can match the fastest wingers in the game, don't give attackers an inch to work with, and also excel in the build-up phase. An elite back-line can do that and much more.
But not every club has the money to buy top-tier players. Fortunately, wonderkids provide a great alternative, as they are solid options for the short term and can turn into world-class players at their positions in the long term.
In this guide, we will go over the top 20 best defender wonderkids. The players you can build your defense around, and that will help you reach the promised land.
FC 26 Top 20 Defenders Wonderkids
To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old and have an 8 to 10-point difference between their starting rating and their potential rating.
While players such as Balde and Dean Huijsen are wonderkids, their potential is not 8 or 10 points higher than their starting rating. Therefore, we didn't include them, or similar players, on this list.
Without further ado, here are the FC 26 top 20 defenders wonderkids:
Player
Position
Club
Ratings
Potential
Value
Myles Lewis-Skelly
LB
Arsenal
78
87
€28 Million
Jorrel Hato
LB - CB
Chelsea
78
89
€29 Million
Abdukodir Khusanov
CB
Manchester City
78
86
€29.5 Million
Leny Yoro
CB
Manchester United
78
86
€28.5 Million
Zeno Debast
CB
Sporting
78
86
€30 Million
Konstantins Koulierakis
CB
VfL Wolfsburg
77
86
€22 Million
Matte Smets
CB
KRC Genk
76
86
€15.5 Million
Joel Ordoñez
CB
Club Brugge KV
76
87
€15.5 Million
Jérémy Jacquet
CB
Stade Rennais FC
75
84
€11.5 Million
Givairo Read
RB
Feyenoord
75
88
€13 Million
These are the best defenders wonderkids in FC 26. They will be the foundation of your team, and are useful for any type of Career Mode save. There are players for all price ranges, so even if you can't afford to get that star defender out of Arsenal, you might be able to afford the one from Porto or Royal Antwerp FC.
That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 defender wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!