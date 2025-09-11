FC 26 is rumored to get a Pepsi collaboration, similar to the one we had last year and the year before it. All you have to do is grab a bottle of the beverage (preferably sugar-free), and you'll receive in-game rewards.

Keep reading to know full details, including the expected dates and rewards for the returning Pepsi promo in FC 26.

When does FC 26 Pepsi Promo begin?

The EA FC 26 x Pepsi promo is expected to begin on October 16, 2025. That's the date mentioned on the promo-themed bottle that was spotted. It's also around when the promo for the previous two games was held.

FC 26 x Pepsi Promo Rewards

Credit: EA Sports

The reward for the Pepsi promo in FC 26 is rumored to be 1 pack per bottle, likely containing cosmetic customization items and Season Points.

The rewards are not official yet. The description on the circulating bottle suggests you can only redeem the rewards twice per account. Last year, the promo rewarded Pepsi-themed kits and SP, so whatever you receive this year will be similar and nothing extraordinary.

How to claim FC 26 Pepsi promo rewards

To redeem the Pepsi Promo rewards, you'll have to buy a marked bottle that has FC 26 written with all the instructions to claim rewards. Once purchased, just follow these steps:

Scan the QR code on the packaging. You’ll be redirected to the Pepsi x EA FC 26 promo site. On the promo site, create a Pepsi account or log in using your email and password. Link the EA Account you use to play EA FC 26, and enter the code from your promotional pack. Redeem your Pepsi Ultimate Team pack in the EA FC Ultimate Team store.

Keep in mind the promo bottles may not be available in your country. For FC 25, it was only available in select regions: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

That's everything about the Pepsi promo in FC 26. We'll likely hear official news and confirmation as we approach closer to its expected start date.