The FC 26 Web App is finally here, and it offers players who had started building their Ultimate Team before the game's full release. This early window is one of the best opportunities to grow your balance quickly if you know how to trade smartly.

In this article, we break down proven methods and tips to get plenty of coins in an easy and fast way on the web app.

How to make coins on the FC 26 Web App

Credit: EA Sports

Here’s how to make coins on the FC 26 Web App:

1. Start With Your Welcome Packs

When you first log in, you get welcome packs. Most players won't pack anything game-changing, but even non-rated items can be useful.

To make your initial few thousand coins, quickly sell anything you don't need at the moment. These coins are the fuel for your trading.

2. Sniping Filters on the Transfer Market

One of the quickest ways to increase your coin balance and the online app is to snipe. A simple but effective filter right now is Gold-Germany.

Look for cards listed at 400-500 coins.

List them for 500-600 coins immediately.

A consistent profit is produced by repeating this cycle. To ensure you are seeing the most recent cards, don't forget to periodically refresh your filter (change the rarity, add a minimum buy-now price, or modify the minimum bid).

3. Take Advantage of Lazy Buyers

List cards for slightly more than their lowest market value. Instead of looking for the cheapest card, many people just picked the first one they saw. For example, try offering a card at 12,000 coins if it sells for 10,000. You can further increase your revenue by making a couple of these "lazy" sales.

4. Transfer Market Mastery Rewards

The web app gives coin bonuses for milestones, such as listing 100 cards. The faster you hit these milestones, the more free coins you'll collect. Don't leave them on the table.

5. Flip Chemistry Styles Using Untradeable Cards

You can still get money if you pick untradable chemistry styles (Shadow, Hunter, Anchor, etc.):

Buy a tradeable player on the market.

Apply the untradable chem style.

Sell the player again for a higher price.

This is most effective before launch day, when chem-styled cards are more scarce and fewer players have extra money.

Credit: EA Sports

6. Watch the Market Timing

Player prices fluctuate sharply as supply floods in from packs. For example, when EA Play and New Zealand access go live, thousands of packs open at once. Cards, especially mid-tier 84-86 rated ones, price drop temporarily.

Sell before the big pack drops to avoid losing value.

Try shopping during heavy supply windows to snag bargains.

Resell once the market rebounds when demand increases.

7. Invest in Extinct or Underpriced Cards

Some cards reach their price cap early each year, making them extinct on the market. The price usually rises when EA raises their cap. The cost of cards like Tchouaméni doubled last year. Look for:

83-85 rated players with good links but not headline stats.

Popular nations like France, Brazil, and Portugal, or leagues including the Premier League and La Liga.

Buying early can pay off massively if the price cap is lifted.

8. Managers Are Sneaky Profits

When players start assembling teams with complete chemistry, managers from high-demand countries are frequently disregarded yet rise to prominence.

Brazilian and French managers are currently excellent choices. Japanese or Dutch managers can also rise due to specific objectives. Pick them up cheap and hold them for the weekend.

9. Keep Coins Moving

Don't leave your entire balance sitting idle. Keep coins invested or cards listed at all times. The web app window quickly accumulates even little flips. Throughout the day, try to roll your coins over multiple times.

10. Plan Around Objectives and Time Zones

This year, objectives are early, and tournaments mean more demand for playable starter cards. To predict when pricing will change, combine that with New Zealand/Xbox early access and PlayStation EA Play access. Buy when others are distracted opening packs, and sell when they're scrambling to build squads.

Best Investments

Credit: EA Sports

Here are some early-game cards and assets worth targeting on the FC 26 Web App:

Target Why It’s Good Target Buy Price Target Sell Price 83–85 Rated French Midfielders (e.g., Tchouaméni, Camavinga) Popular league + nation, needed for SBCs 2,000–3,500 coins 4,000–6,000 coins Premier League Defenders (84–85 Rated) Starter squads & early SBC fodder 3,500–4,000 coins 5,000–6,500 coins Managers – French, Brazilian, Dutch Chemistry demand spikes on full launch 200–400 coins 1,000+ coins Shadow / Hunter Chemistry Styles Rare before launch, high demand 1,000–1,500 coins 3,000–3,500 coins Extinct or Price-Cap Cards Huge upside if the cap is lifted Max BIN at cap 2x–4x once updated