With EA FC 26 launching soon, the Ultimate Team players are gathering up for the first big event of the season, the Web App release. This early access tool offers you a head start before the full game launches, allowing you to plan, trade, and build your squad without even touching your console.

Here's everything you need to know about the FC 26 Web App and how to make the most of it.

Web App Release Date

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Web App launches on September 17, just two days before Ultimate Team early access starts on September 19. The Companion App will be released on September 18.

Do know that not all players will gain access immediately, as the server rollouts could be staggered.

What the Web App Lets You Do

The Web App is essentially the Ultimate Team hub outside of the main game. It allows you to:

Manage your Ultimate Team squad and tactics.

Trade players and consumables on the Transfer Market.

Open free and purchased packs.

Complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Customize kits, badges, and stadium visuals.

While matches can't be played via the web app, almost everything else is accessible, offering you a significant edge before the game starts.

Logging In & Account Verification

The web app launch day will be notoriously busy, as thousands of players will log in simultaneously. To avoid delays:

Log in to your EA Account early via the official site and complete any verification steps before September 17.

Turn on "Remember my settings on this device" to cut down on the number of times you log in.

Save your screenshot of your EA backup codes in case email verification slows down.

This prep work will save you frustration and get you into the web app as soon as it goes live.

Your First Choices in FC 26

This year, choosing a starting league instead of a country will be your first choice. The safest bet will be the Premier League + Women's Super League combination. It offers a wide player base, makes SBC completion simpler, and aligns with Season 1 goals centered around "England 66."

Instead of focusing on resale value, feel free to choose whatever you prefer aesthetically, as kits and badges selected during setup seem to be untradable this year.

Welcome Back Packs & Coins

Credit: EA Sports

Returning players from FC 25 who have maintained good account standing will receive massive Welcome Back Packs. These rewards will help you form a basic squad and complete SBCs. However, you won't be able to open purchased packs via the Web App, as FC points from FC 25 won't transfer until the first login into the console version.

Keep in mind that:

Quickly sell consumables like contracts and chem styles to build your coin balance.

Save high-value players for use or later sale; top cards usually rise in price after the first few days.

Early SBC Strategy

SBCs in the Web App are divided into basic and advanced challenges. To unlock more packs, complete the basic ones first with your initial players.

Stay away from expensive SBCs at the start, as rewards are more often untradable and can drain your limited coins.

Trading Tips & Market Access

The early Web App Market is thin and volatile. Veteran players typically have instant Transfer Market access, whereas new players may need to complete in-game objectives to unlock it.

If you want to make a trade, remember that:

Players with a lot of speed and strong ties to their country or league are in demand for starter squads.

To get deals, look for cards that are underpriced and place a bid rather than selecting "Buy Now."

Use the Bronze Pack Method to earn coins while progressing objectives like Transfer Market Mastery.

Do not purchase your starter team while the web app is still in development. Prices are inflated due to low supply and few packs being opened. Wait until the launch to assemble your squad.

Objectives You Can Complete

Your goals are restricted to trading and listing players because the web app won't allow you to play matches. Some give out small coin boosts or packs just for listing players, which pairs perfectly with the Bronze Pack Method.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Don't overspend on SBCs early - focus on the basics.

Don't buy a full squad on the Web App - prices will drop after launch.

Don't hoard consumables - quick-sell them for coins and rebuy later untradeable versions.

Your Early Game Plan

On launch day:

Log in early and claim your Welcome Back Packs.
Quick-sell consumables and low-value items to boost coins.
Complete Basic SBCs for more players.
Use the Bronze Pack Method and list players to build coins.
Monitor the transfer market but avoid big purchases.

By following these steps, you’ll start FC 26 with coins, a functional squad, and an advantage when early access begins.