FC 26: Best Players for I'll Protect You Evolution & Is It Worth Doing?

The I'll Protect You Evolution offers big upgrades for center backs in FC 26. It is a tad expensive, however, costing you 100,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points. That's a tall ask for sure.

Of course, you wouldn't want to spend so much on an underwhelming player. So we have listed several standout picks for the I'll Protect You Evo below.

Best Players for I'll Protect You Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five best FC 26 center backs for the I'll Protect You Evolution are:

Ibanez (Gold)

(Gold) Mario Gila (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Jorrel Hato (Gold)

(Gold) Ruben Kluivert (UEL Primetime)

(UEL Primetime) Eder Militao (Gold)

For CBs, it is important to have someone tall and physical. Height is almost non-negotiable to prevent conceding from corners, long balls, and crosses. A physical player is also hard to be "bullied" by attackers and would instead muscle them off the ball with ease.

A tall player with high strength will also have lengthy acceleration. This will allow them to gallop forward with big strides, without which they may not be able to close down on the attacker during a counter.

The fact that the upgrades from the EVO boost pretty much all face stats except pace, the logical best candidates are CBs with high pace. Quicker defenders often have weaker defending stats, and these upgrades help round out their pace-heavy cards.

Credit: EA Sports

Ibanez and Gila are undoubtedly the frontrunners for the Evolution. They're just a touch better than the rest because of their build and stats. Hato and Kluivert provide you with versatility as they can cover multiple areas of the pitch.

Is the I'll Protect You Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

While I'll Protect You provides good to great upgrades for a card depending on the player, it is far from the most value for money EVO in FC 26.

It is not exactly easy to grind 100,000 coins, but cards with similar stats and playstyles as our top picks would have cost a lot more if they were released in the market separately. All we mean is, it is worth it speaking strictly in the sense of value, and if you're upgrading top cards. But it isn't unmissable and you can skip it without regrets.

That's everything you need to know about the best players for I'll Protect You Evolution in FC 26.