The Footwork Mastery Evolution is a perfect upgrade for your quick-footed attackers in FC 26, giving them sharper control of the ball and a touch of extra flair. You can use some low-rated cards multiple times to give them an even bigger dribbling upgrade, as the EVO can be repeated twice.

That said, here are some of the standout players for the Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Footwork Mastery Evolution in FC 26

The five best players in FC 26 for the Footwork Mastery Evolution are:

Salma Paralluelo (Gold)

(Gold) Rosemonde Kouassi (TOTW)

(TOTW) Wouter Burger (TOTW)

(TOTW) Loïs Openda (Gold)

(Gold) Theo Hernandez (Gold)

Footwork Mastery doesn't provide as massive upgrades as some other EVOs, and that's because it is free and repeatable. One amazing thing about Evolutions like this is that they don't increase your overall, so you're getting these marginal boosts without risking the future chain potential.

Given the Evolution boosts dribbling, ideal players will be attackers, followed by midfielders. Some fullbacks can also benefit from a dribbling boost, especially if you already have a stacked attacking lineup and don't fancy any of the ones eligible for the Evolution.

Because you have to do the EVO with other chains in mind, always use the upgrade on players who you think you'll use in the long run and will have no problem managing chemistry.

Likewise, whenever you're thinking of chains, it is best to wait until the last few days. New Evolutions drop every few days, and you may find a better path. There is also a chance that a more suitable card will pop up in campaigns like Team of the Week.

For now, however, all five picks above are the biggest standouts, and you can do the upgrade on any of them depending on your requirements, like team theme or the position you're looking to add depth to.

Of course, anyone else who could do with the added dribbling and has one or two exceptional stats will be a good shout as well.