FC 25 - World Tour Dani Parejo Objective Guide

Among an ocean of Total Rush content, with the promo introducing SBCs and objectives, EA Sports FC also added the World Tour Dani Parejo Objective.

The World Tour Dani Parejo Objective allows players to earn a well-balanced card of the Spanish midfielder, some packs, and season points. This card has some solid attributes and many PlayStyles, making it a good addition to many Ultimate Team squads.

So let's find out how to complete the World Tour Dani Parejo Objective quickly and easily.

World Tour Dani Parejo Objective Guide

Dani Parejo is one of the most polarizing players in EA FC history. Some fans love the card, while others hate it.

The reason behind the dislike for this player is quite peculiar. Parejo was one of the most pulled walkouts for years, but his card wasn't good in-game, nor worth many coins. So it's great to see EA Sports FC adding a somewhat usable card of the Spanish midfielder.

This card possesses solid attributes, with 78 pace, 84 shooting, 90 passing, 82 dribbling, 78 defense, and 73 physicality. It also has the Dead Ball +, Tiki Taka, Long Ball Pass, Pinged Pass, and Press Proven PlayStyles.

To earn the World Tour Dani Parejo, and all the other rewards, players have to complete four challenges.

Assist Maestro

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Reward:

75+ Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Golazos

Requirements:

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using a player from LALIGA EA SPORTS.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Golazos

Play 10

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 4 players from LALIGA EA SPORTS in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 4 players from LALIGA EA SPORTS in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

After completing the four challenges, players will have earned four packs, 500 season points, and the World Tour Dani Parejo card.