FC 25 - Total Rush Takeover Objective Guide

EA Sports FC has added a lot of Total Rush content to FC 25, and among this content wave is the Total Rush Takeover Objective.
This objective gives players the chance to earn a great card, a plethora of player picks, and many season points. These season points are useful to progress in the Season 1 reward path, helping players claim even more rewards.
So let's find out how players can complete this objective.
Total Rush Takeover Objective Guide
The Total Rush Takeover Objective allows players to earn a plethora of rewards, and many can be used to upgrade their Ultimate Team squad. Once players
Players can earn a total of 10 player picks, 1000 season points, and an 85 OVR Total Rush Ito card. This card possesses some great attributes and is perfect for Ligue 1 squads.
To earn all of these great rewards, players will need to complete 10 challenges, and each one offers a unique reward. It's worth noting that players have until Friday, 18 October, to complete this objective.
Slow it Down
Requirements:
- Play 1 match in the Flash Rush Event: Slow it Down
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
We Play Possession
Requirements:
- Play 1 match in the Flash Rush Event: We Play Possession
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Assist the Win
Requirements:
- Assist a goal in 5 separate Rush matches.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Assist the Win II
Requirements:
- Assist a goal in 10 separate Rush matches.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Assist the Win III
Requirements:
- Assist a goal in 15 separate Rush matches.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Assist 30
Requirements:
- Assist 30 goals in Rush.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
90k Rush Points
Requirements:
- Earn 90,000 Rush Points.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
100k Rush Points
Requirements:
- Earn 100,000 Rush Points.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
120k Rush Points
Requirements:
- Earn 120,000 Rush Points.
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
140k Rush Points
Requirements:
- Earn 140,000 Rush Points.
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
After completing all of the required challenges, players will earn 10 player picks, 1000 season points, and the great Total Rush Ito card.
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC