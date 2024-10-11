FC 25 - Total Rush Takeover Objective Guide

EA Sports FC has added a lot of Total Rush content to FC 25, and among this content wave is the Total Rush Takeover Objective.

This objective gives players the chance to earn a great card, a plethora of player picks, and many season points. These season points are useful to progress in the Season 1 reward path, helping players claim even more rewards.

So let's find out how players can complete this objective.

Total Rush Takeover Objective Guide

The Total Rush Takeover Objective allows players to earn a plethora of rewards, and many can be used to upgrade their Ultimate Team squad. Once players

Players can earn a total of 10 player picks, 1000 season points, and an 85 OVR Total Rush Ito card. This card possesses some great attributes and is perfect for Ligue 1 squads.

To earn all of these great rewards, players will need to complete 10 challenges, and each one offers a unique reward. It's worth noting that players have until Friday, 18 October, to complete this objective.

Slow it Down

Requirements:

Play 1 match in the Flash Rush Event: Slow it Down

Reward:

1 Of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

We Play Possession

Requirements:

Play 1 match in the Flash Rush Event: We Play Possession

Reward:

1 Of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Assist the Win

Requirements:

Assist a goal in 5 separate Rush matches.

Reward:

1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Assist the Win II

Requirements:

Assist a goal in 10 separate Rush matches.

Reward:

1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Assist the Win III

Requirements:

Assist a goal in 15 separate Rush matches.

Reward:

1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Assist the Win III Rewards

Assist 30

Requirements:

Assist 30 goals in Rush.

Reward:

1 Of 2 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

90k Rush Points

Requirements:

Earn 90,000 Rush Points.

Reward:

1 Of 2 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

100k Rush Points

Requirements:

Earn 100,000 Rush Points.

Reward:

1 Of 2 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

120k Rush Points

Requirements:

Earn 120,000 Rush Points.

Reward:

1 Of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

140k Rush Points

Requirements:

Earn 140,000 Rush Points.

Reward:

1 Of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

After completing all of the required challenges, players will earn 10 player picks, 1000 season points, and the great Total Rush Ito card.