FC 25 TOTY Expected Release Date & Predictions

We are fast approaching that time of the FC 25 cycle where some of the best-performing stars in the world of football are celebrated and rewarded with a place in TOTY.

Below, we'll cover all the key details surrounding FC 25 Team of the Year, including potential release dates, inclusions, and the official card design, so let's jump right in!

While official release dates are yet to be confirmed, we predict the TOTY nominees will be revealed in the first week of January before the promo gets underway on or around January 17, 2025.

What we do know is that FC 25 players and the wider public will be able to vote from the selected nominees via the EA SPORTS website. The votes will then be counted, and the player with the most votes in each position will secure a place in the final TOTY squad, receiving an incredible card as a result.

Credit: EA Real Madrid could feature heavily in TOTY

Voting for the FC 24 Team of the Year began on January 8 and concluded a week later on January 15, so we could see a similar timeframe for the FC 25 version.

FC 25 TOTY Predictions

Although TOTY is up there with some of the best and most enjoyable promos in Ultimate Team, choosing your preferred squad can be incredibly difficult due to the amount of quality on show.

While there are usually one or two surprise inclusions, most nominees consist of football's elite, with some of the biggest talents available to vote for.

That said, we believe the likes of William Saliba, Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, and Erling Haaland are all very strong contenders to make the final Team of the Year squad.

FC 25 TOTY Card Design

Reputable leaker @Fut_scoreboard has revealed the official FC 25 card design for TOTY, with EA confirming it is real.

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

The design boasts the usual eye-catching blue and gold colourway featuring a shatter-like effect, making it one of the nicest TOTY cards we've seen so far.