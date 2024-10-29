FC 25 - TOTW 7 Leaks Reveal Astonishing Cards

The FC 25 TOTW 7 has been leaked, as tradition dictates, and the leaks revealed some solid cards are coming to Ultimate Team.

TOTW 7 is not the best TOTW of FC 25, as that honor belongs to TOTW 1, but this edition of the promo still delivers some good cards, with Kante and Openda headlining the promo.

So let's find out all the TOTW 7 players.

FC 25 TOTW 7 Leaked Players

As mentioned above, TOTW 7 will introduce some solid cards, such as Kante, Openda, and Lookman, which can be a great addition to many Ultimate Team squads.

Unfortunately, TOTW 7 is composed mostly of fodder cards, which most likely won't enter players' active squads, but can stil be useful for upcoming SBCs. Apart from a handful of cards, the remaining TOTW 7 players possess subpar attributes and PlayStyles, making them mediocre cards for this point in the game.

Most players will want to get their hands on either Kante or Openda, as they are the two best players in the promo by a large margin. However, these two cards are expected to be extremely expensive, especially when compared to the remaining cards of TOTW 7.

Here are all the leaked TOTW 7 players:

N'Golo Kanté

Lucas Chevalier

Maxence Lacroix

Jordi Alba

Iñigo Martínez

Loïs Openda

Dodi Lukebakio

Ademola Lookman

Bryan Mbeumo

Jill Roord

Giulia Gwinn

Ryan Gauld

Ricardo Pepi

More players from the TOTW 7 are expected to be revealed soon, and the article will be updated with that information as soon as it's made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

What do you think about FC 25 TOTW 7? What player do you want to add to your squad? Let us know in the comments below!