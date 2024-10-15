FC 25 - TOTW 5 Leaks Reveal Fantastic Cards

The FC 25 TOTW 5 has been leaked, with reliable EA FC leakers revealing all the cards the promo will introduce this week.

As usual, this promo will bring some great cards, with Hansen, Szoboszlai, and Guirassy, headlining this week's promo.

So let's find out which players made it into TOTW 5.

FC 25 Leaked TOTW 5 Players

TOTW 5 is expected to arrive at Ultimate Team on Thursday, 17 October. Despite having some great cards, TOTW 5 is arguably the weakest TOTW of FC 25, as many of the cards don't have anything that makes them stand out.

Credit: Fut Sheriff & @Criminal__x

However, some of the TOTW 5 cards can still be useful as super subs, or for squads of less popular leagues.

Hansen, Shaw, and Guirassy will be the there cards every player will want to pack. That's because these three cards possess great attributes, PlayStyles, and roles, and are expected to be quite expensive. They will allow players to either significantly upgrade their Ultimate team squads, or make many coins.

Here are all the leaked TOTW 5 players:

91 OVR Hansen

87 OVR Shaw

86 OVR Guirassy

84 OVR Trossard

85 OVR Freigang

85 OVR Ramirez

84 OVR Dumfries

84 OVR Szoboszlai

84 OVR Dragusin

84 OVR Undav

Lienhart

Robert

Guendouzi

Rajkovic

The remaining TOTW 5 players are expected to be revealed soon. We will update this article once that information is available.