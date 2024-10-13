FC 25 TOTW 5: Leaks Reveal New 91 OVR Winger

Following Title Update #3 players are keen to see what's next as FC 25 Team of the Week 5 hits Ultimate Team. With trivelas and five-at-the-back getting some nerfs, it should open up more gameplay options.

The recent weekend of football saw men's international sides in action around the world, while the women's club game continued with some exceptional performances. These are our picks for the next Team of the Week promo.

FC 25 TOTW 5 will arrive on Wednesday October 16 at 6pm BST/1pm EST.

FC 25 TOTW 5 Leaks

As usual, leaks have revealed the names for FC 25 TOTW 5 a day early. It looks like fans may not be too happy with this Team of the Week promo as it lacks much in the way of big names and has only one card over 90 OVR.

Caroline Graham Hansen - 91 OVR - RW

Khadija Shaw - 87 OVR - ST

Serhou Guirassy - 86 OVR - ST

Leandro Trossard - 85 OVR - LM

Laura Freigang - 85 OVR - CAM

Mayra Ramirez - 85 OVR - ST

Denzel Dumfries - 84 OVR - RB

Dominik Szoboszlai - 84 OVR - CAM

Radu Dragusin - 84 OVR - CB

Deniz Undav - 84 OVR - ST

Will you be opening packs on Wednesday and trying to pull these players?