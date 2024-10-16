FC 25 - TOTW 5 Available Now ft. Hansen & Shaw

TOTW 5 has finally arrived at FC 25, and as usual, the promo introduced some great cards, with this week's promo being headlined by Hansen and Shaw.

The TOTW 5 cards might not be as good as the ones in the Total Rush promo, but the promo still delivered some solid cards, especially for the striker and winger positions.

So let's take a look at all the TOTW 5 players and their attributes.

FC 25 TOTW 5

TOTW 5 might not have the best cards the promo has delivered, or even be the best promo in Ultimate Team right now, but it still has some amazing cards.

Players such as Hansen, Shaw, Guirassy, Ramirez, and Trossard, possess terrific attributes, and great PlayStyles.

They are players most Ultimate Team users would want to have in their squad, as they can provide an immediate quality boost to most FC 25 teams.

However, these cards are quite expensive, so to get their hands on them, players will need to spend a good amount of coins. But that's the price players have to pay to take their squad to the next level.

All FC 25 TOTW 5 Players

Here are all the TOTW 5 players:

91 OVR Hansen

87 OVR Shaw

86 OVR Guirassy

84 OVR Trossard

85 OVR Freigang

85 OVR Ramirez

84 OVR Dumfries

84 OVR Szoboszlai

84 OVR Dragusin

84 OVR Undav

84 OVR Sarriegi

83 OVR Robert

83 OVR Guendouzi

83 OVR Pavlidis

82 OVR Lienhart

82 OVR Rajkovic

81 OVR Santi Cazorla

80 OVR Alexandru Matan

80 OVR Morris

80 OVR Cance

80 OVR Araujo

80 OVR Wells

80 OVR Brady

These are all the players in the TOTW 5. There are some great cards in this week's promo, but most cards are nothing to write home about, and will probably only be useful for SBCs.